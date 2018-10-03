New Pup Parents Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Can't Help But Cuddle Some Dogs in Sussex

Even Prince Harry and Meghan Markle can’t resist petting a cute pooch!

Both the Duke and Duchess of Sussex stopped to cuddle some furry friends during their walkabout in their first joint visit to their namesake region of Sussex, about 50 miles south of London. Harry, 34, bent down and used both hands to stroke the chin of a large dog, while Meghan, 37, separately extended her hand through the barricade to a black dog.

The newlyweds are clearly animal lovers. They welcomed a new dog into their family at the end of August. A source also shared that the dog has been joining them at their country getaway in the Cotswolds area and Nottingham Cottage at Kensington Palace in London.

Before moving to London, Meghan had two rescue pups at her home in Toronto, one of whom, a beagle named Guy, relocated with her across the pond. The other, Bogart, was gifted to friends.

Prince Harry Press Association via AP Images

Meghan Markle

RELATED: Inside Meghan Markle’s Love of Dogs

Meghan’s charm also extends to royal dogs! Harry revealed during their engagement interview in November 2017 that Queen Elizabeth’s corgis were immediately fond of her — while Harry had spent “the last 33 years being barked at. This one walks in, absolutely nothing,” he said. Meghan added, “They were laying on my feet during tea!” Harry responded, “Just wagging tails. I was like argh!”

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in Ireland

Meghan Markle in Ireland

Can’t get enough of PEOPLE’s Royals coverage? Sign up for our newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

The couple’s animal attraction was on full display in July during their trip to Ireland.

During the second day of their royal tour, Meghan and Prince Harry met with President Michael Higgins and his wife Sabina at their official residence. The newlyweds were greeted by their hosts’ Bernese mountain dogs, Brod, a male, and Sioda, a female, on a walk around the grounds.

RELATED VIDEO: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Just Took the Next Step by Getting a New Dog

After the tour of the residence, the dogs really showed how much they enjoyed Meghan’s company. When the foursome walked to the garden, Brod and Sioda ran over to Meghan and Harry to be petted, barking at journalists along the way. The dogs stayed with them almost the whole visit — they were begging for attention from their visitors even as they said their farewells.