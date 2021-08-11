Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Considered Moving to New Zealand Before Archie's Birth

According to New Zealand's Governor-General Patsy Reddy, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry "were looking at how they might raise their family" in the Oceania country

Before Meghan Markle and Prince Harry left the U.K. for California, they considered living in New Zealand.

Governor-General Patsy Reddy, who represents Queen Elizabeth in the Oceania country, told the Associated Press that the couple expressed an interest in moving to New Zealand during their 2018 royal tour of the South Pacific.

"I remember they'd just been down to the Abel Tasman National Park when we sat down and had a drink, and they said that they could imagine living in a place like this and wondered whether we thought it would be theoretically possible. Even possible for them to have a place in New Zealand," Reddy recalled.

"Of course, we said, 'Sure. It would be fine. There are lots of opportunities to live in New Zealand, but that would be something that they'd have to explore,'" she continued. "They were looking at how they might raise their family. And, obviously, they've made some decisions since."

Reddy added that Meghan, 40, and Prince Harry, 36, were impressed by New Zealand's friendly locals and access to the outdoors.

"I thought they were a lovely couple, and I hope they've got a great future where they are," Reddy said.

Just before Meghan and Harry kicked off their 2018 tour of Australia, New Zealand, Tonga and Fiji, they announced that they were expecting their first child. Their son Archie Harrison was born in May 2019. This June, they welcomed their second child, a daughter named Lilibet Diana.

In March 2020, the couple relocated to California, living in Los Angeles for a few months before purchasing a home about 90 miles north in Montecito.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and their baby son Archie Mountbatten-Windsor Prince Harry, Archie and Meghan Markle | Credit: Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage

Meghan and Harry opened up about their move to California and how it has benefitted their family in an interview with Oprah Winfrey that aired in March 2021.

"To have outdoor space where I can go for walks with Archie and we go for walks as a family and with the dogs. You know, we go on hikes or go down to the beach, which is so close," Harry said.