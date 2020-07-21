Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Congratulated Princess Beatrice on Her Wedding from L.A.
Prince William and Kate Middleton also honored the happy occasion
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry didn't attend cousin Princess Beatrice's surprise wedding to Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, but they made sure to send their good wishes.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who recently relocated to Los Angeles with their 1-year-old son Archie, privately congratulated Beatrice and Edoardo on their nuptials, PEOPLE confirms.
Prince William and Kate Middleton also honored the occasion by retweeting a romantic photo of the newlyweds exiting the Royal Chapel of All Saints at the Royal Lodge in Windsor that was shared by the official Royal Family social media account.
Princess Beatrice and Edoardo's royal wedding had been set for May 29, but like many engaged couples' plans around the world, they had to cancel their original plans due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. On Friday, they tied the knot in front of about 20 guests, including Beatrice's grandparents Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip. Due to the small guest list, neither of her royal cousins were in attendance.
Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie, Prince William and Prince Harry share a unique bond as four of Queen Elizabeth's eight grandchildren. Like many cousins, their childhoods included family vacations — like their 1995 ski trip to Switzerland — and family gatherings, though theirs often took place at Buckingham Palace for events like Trooping the Colour.
Although William and Harry weren't at Princess Beatrice's small scale nuptials, she attended both of their royal weddings. In 2011, Beatrice and younger sister Eugenie made headlines for the whimsical fascinators they sported at William and Kate's ceremony at Westminster Abbey.
Eugenie’s blue cap, pinned to the front of her head, perfectly matched her blue and green Vivienne Westwood dress, but it was the explosive arrangement of flowers and feathers that sent it over the top. Perhaps even more captivating was Beatrice’s pale pink headpiece topped with a giant bow, which drew comparisons to a pretzel.
They opted for more subtle looks at the May 2018 wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan. Eugenie paired her '60s style dress — a bespoke Roksanda Viola design in dyed teal silk organza — with a simple white pillbox hat by Stephen Jones, while Beatrice appeared to be wearing a multi-strand headband by Fiona Graham with her Gainsbourg dress.