Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Congratulated Princess Beatrice on Her Wedding from L.A.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who recently relocated to Los Angeles with their 1-year-old son Archie, privately congratulated Beatrice and Edoardo on their nuptials, PEOPLE confirms.

Prince William and Kate Middleton also honored the occasion by retweeting a romantic photo of the newlyweds exiting the Royal Chapel of All Saints at the Royal Lodge in Windsor that was shared by the official Royal Family social media account.

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo's royal wedding had been set for May 29, but like many engaged couples' plans around the world, they had to cancel their original plans due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. On Friday, they tied the knot in front of about 20 guests, including Beatrice's grandparents Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip. Due to the small guest list, neither of her royal cousins were in attendance.

Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie, Prince William and Prince Harry share a unique bond as four of Queen Elizabeth's eight grandchildren. Like many cousins, their childhoods included family vacations — like their 1995 ski trip to Switzerland — and family gatherings, though theirs often took place at Buckingham Palace for events like Trooping the Colour.

Image zoom Prince Harry, Princess Eugenie, Princess Beatrice and Prince William Julian Parker/UK Press via Getty

Image zoom Prince William, Princess Eugenie, Prince Harry and Princess Beatrice Samir Hussein/WireImage

Image zoom Queen Elizabeth, Princess Eugenie, Princess Beatrice and Prince Harry Yui Mok/WPA Pool/Getty

Although William and Harry weren't at Princess Beatrice's small scale nuptials, she attended both of their royal weddings. In 2011, Beatrice and younger sister Eugenie made headlines for the whimsical fascinators they sported at William and Kate's ceremony at Westminster Abbey.

Image zoom Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice at the 2011 royal wedding Getty

Eugenie’s blue cap, pinned to the front of her head, perfectly matched her blue and green Vivienne Westwood dress, but it was the explosive arrangement of flowers and feathers that sent it over the top. Perhaps even more captivating was Beatrice’s pale pink headpiece topped with a giant bow, which drew comparisons to a pretzel.

Image zoom Princess Eugenie, Prince Andrew and Princess Beatrice in 2018 Chris Jackson/Getty

