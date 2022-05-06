The couple will bring their two children, Archie and Lili, for the visit

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Will Attend Queen's Jubilee in U.K. — but Will Not Be Included on Palace Balcony

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are heading to the U.K. next month — with son Archie Harrison and daughter Lilibet Diana!

"Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are excited and honored to attend The Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations this June with their children," according to a spokesperson for the couple.

The trip will be the first time Lili, who was born in California last year, will visit her dad's homeland. She'll likely even celebrate her first birthday on June 4 during the trip.

The news comes shortly after Queen Elizabeth announced that only working members of the royal family will appear for the traditional Buckingham Palace balcony appearance as part of Trooping the Colour, the monarch's annual public birthday celebration.

Queen Elizabeth II, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Prince William Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge Queen Elizabeth, Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, Prince William and Kate Middleton | Credit: Paul Grover - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Prince Harry, 37, and Meghan, 40, will not be part of the appearance. Harry's uncle Prince Andrew, who is no longer a working royal following his association with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, will also not be included on the balcony.

"After careful consideration, the Queen has decided that this year's traditional Trooping the Colour balcony appearance on Thursday 2nd of June will be limited to Her Majesty and those members of the Royal Family who are currently undertaking official public duties on behalf of the Queen," a Buckingham Palace spokesman says.

The family members who will appear on the palace balcony during Trooping the Colour will be the Queen, Prince Charles, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Prince William, Kate Middleton, Princess Anne, Prince Edward and Sophie, Countess of Wessex. The Queen's cousins, the Duke of Kent, the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester and Princess Alexandra will also be in attendance.

William and Kate's children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, are expected to be there along with Edward and Sophie's kids, Lady Louise and James, Viscount Severn. Princess Anne's husband Sir Tim Laurence may also appear as he's a frequent supporter of his wife during her public duties.

The birthday parade, which will take place on June 2, kicks off a long weekend of commemorations for the Queen's 70 years on the throne. The long weekend ends with a special parade through central London on Sunday, June 5.

Royal family Trooping the Colour 2019 | Credit: Chris Jackson/Getty

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex may appear at another event, such as the Service of Thanksgiving on June 3. Traditionally, members of the extended family have attended the Thanksgiving Service at the Jubilees — most recently of 10 and 20 years ago.

Harry and his wife Meghan stopped in the U.K. for a visit with the monarch at Windsor Castle in April as the couple made their way to the Netherlands for the Invictus Games.