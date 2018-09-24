See Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Bring the Monday Motivation with Young Athletes

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle kicked off the week in sporty style.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex visited Loughborough University on Monday — some 100 miles north of London — where they met with honorees from Coach Core, a program that trains young people to become coaches and encourages the next generation of athletes.

Harry, 34, and Meghan, 37, watched as British marathon runner Paula Radcliffe, tennis star Laura Robson and netball player Eboni Beckford-Chambers led 200 apprentices through a series of drills and mentoring.

Meghan, who took part in a passing drill (which resulted in a sweet hug from Harry!), left her sneakers at home, and instead opted for heels and a blue belted top by Oscar de la Renta and black flared pants by Altuzarra.

Coach Core was launched to build on the legacy of the London Olympics in 2012 by the Royal Foundation, the charity organization led by Harry, Meghan, Prince William and Kate Middleton.

Watch: Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, taking part in a netball passing drill as Harry takes his place at the other side of the gym pic.twitter.com/XahQULF4Kx — Simon Perry (@SPerryPeoplemag) September 24, 2018

Now, Coach Core trains hundreds of young people across the U.K. who are not otherwise in employment and education by connecting the budding coaches to sports clubs.

They are then paid a wage as they are taught, enabling them to hopefully go out and inspire other youngsters in their communities.

Also on Monday, the Kensington Palace press office announced that the Royal Foundation had been awarded a $1.3 million National Lottery grant from Sport England to double the reach of Coach Core by adding 10 new sites in England over the next three years.