Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Go Christmas Tree Shopping — and Harry Has a Funny Mix-Up!

The couple are preparing to celebrate their first Christmas stateside with their son Archie

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are getting into the festive spirit!

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were seen buying a Christmas tree to decorate their new Montecito home on Tuesday, PEOPLE confirms.

During their low-key trip to the unnamed tree barn, the couple seemed to go mostly undetected except for one little boy who mistakenly approached Harry, thinking he worked there.

“Meghan and Prince Harry came into my work today and we sold them their Christmas Tree,” said Twitter user @imaJaaaaaames.

“We had our lot empty when they got there - their agent promoted them a good time to come instead of us shutting it down. There was one family in there and their stoked little son ran through trees up to Harry and asked if he worked here not knowing who that is,” the worker explained.

The couple, along with their 19-month old son Archie, is planning to spend the holidays in the U.S. for the first time in their new Montecito, California, home. Last year, the family of three spent the festive season at a rented home on Vancouver Island in Canada with Meghan’s mother, Doria Ragland. Harry visited the nearby town of Sidney-by-the-Sea to buy table decorations, just days before Christmas.

Prior to that, the royal couple spent two Christmases at Sandringham with Queen Elizabeth and the rest of the royal family, including the much-anticipated Christmas Day church visit, where the royals are greeted by hundreds of well-wishers as they walk to and from the Queen’s local church on the Sandringham estate.

Back in 2016, the couple enjoyed another low-key visit to buy a tree in London. Just weeks after going public with the news that they were dating, they went tree shopping at Pines and Needles in Battersea, where the couple held hands, leaving with a 6-foot Nordmann Fir tree that cost $70.

The couple, who recently shared their heartbreaking miscarriage experience, is looking forward to spending the holidays together and are "excited to decorate for Christmas," a source tells PEOPLE in this week's issue, adding: "They are very happy."