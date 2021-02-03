"We appreciate your kind words and the time you have taken to write to us on this special occasion," the Duke and Duchess of Sussex wrote

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Thank Fans for Christmas Wishes with a Sweet Throwback Photo

You've got mail — from Meghan Markle and Prince Harry!

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex thanked fans who sent them well-wishes over the holidays by replying with a photo card.

According to Gert's Royal Replies Twitter, they chose a shot from their 2018 visit to Dubbo during their tour of Australia, New Zealand, Fiji and Tonga — just after they announced they were expecting their first child (their son, Archie, will celebrate his second birthday in May).

The memorable shot (seen below) shows Meghan, 39, sweetly holding an umbrella over her husband, 36, as he gives a speech. At the time, Dubbo's Mayor Ben Shields offered the prince his umbrella, to which Harry sweetly replied, "It's all right, I've got my wife."

The heavy rains were welcomed in Dubbo, as the area had been struggling with drought for several years.

The reply, which came in an envelope stamped with Meghan and Harry's joint monogram, also included a note that read: "Thank you for your thoughtful message. We appreciate your kind words and the time you have taken to write to us on this special occasion. Sending you our warmest wishes."

It was signed, "The Duke and Duchess of Sussex."

Although Meghan and Prince Harry stepped down from their roles as working members of the royal family and moved to California last year, Gert's Royal Replies said the note came from the Correspondence Section at Clarence House, the office of Harry's father, Prince Charles.

Meghan and Harry released a family holiday card ahead of their first American Christmas in Montecito, California. The card, which is an illustration of a photo taken by Meghan's mom, Doria Ragland, was released through Mayhew, Meghan's animal welfare organization patronage in the U.K.

Starring front and center is the couple's son Archie (who has clearly inherited dad Harry's red hair!) and their two adorable dogs, Pula and Guy.

"Wishing you a very Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year," the card states.

"The original photo of the family was taken at their home earlier this month by The Duchess's mother," a spokesperson for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex said. "The small Christmas tree, including the homemade ornaments and other decorations, were selected by Archie, and the tree will be replanted after the holidays."

The card also offered a glimpse of Meghan and Harry's backyard — and Archie's special playhouse!

The family of three celebrated the holidays in America for the first time — and Meghan prioritized making it memorable for Harry.

