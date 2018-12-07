Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Secretly Snuck in a Christmas Celebration to Their Royal Duties

Count Prince Harry and Meghan Markle among the royals in full Christmas spirit!

Just hours before Harry took the stage at a gala performance of Bat Out of Hell on London’s West End on Thursday, he and Meghan privately celebrated the holidays at a Christmas reception for the Royal Foundation, the organization set up to look after the charitable interests of Harry and Prince William, and subsequently Kate Middleton and Meghan.

The newlyweds attended the party after heading to a board meeting focusing on many of the issues that they are interested in. Typically, the two couples (or just Harry before Meghan was on the scene) take turns at Royal Foundation’s board meetings.

Later, at the performance of Bat Out of Hell benefitting the Invictus Games Foundation, Harry was joined by representatives of the Royal Foundation. Meghan, who is pregnant with their first child, wasn’t in attendance.

The private outing comes just days after the royal parents-to-be kicked off their Christmas celebrations at the seasonal service at St. Luke’s Church in London in support of one of Prince Harry’s favorite causes, the Henry van Straubenzee Memorial Fund, which was set up in the name of a late close friend.

Meghan gave a reading from the poem “Our Deepest Fear” by Marianne Williamson at the Christmas carol service. Before the reading, the Duchess of Sussex said she and Harry believed it was the perfect reading because “it sums up the spirit of what the Henry van Straubenzee Fund does to empower young children.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attend Christmas carol service Beretta/Sims/Shutterstock

The outing comes after news broke that the Royal Fab Four might be disbanding. Prince William and Prince Harry are considering breaking up their joint “court” at Kensington Palace and creating two separate offices. The U.K. paper, The Sunday Times, which first broke the story, says that the move could come in the spring after Meghan gives birth to the couple’s first child.

Prince William, Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton Paul Grover- WPA Pool/Getty

“The arrival of Meghan has changed the dynamic of the relationship in a fairly significant way,” royals author Sally Bedell Smith told PEOPLE. “It is inevitable and practical because it gives Harry and Meghan some freedom to build up their own collection of interests and charities.”

Meghan Markle Kensington Palace/Instagram

As Meghan steps up her preparation for the first full year of her life as a royal, when she is expected to announce the patronages and charities and causes she will officially back.

Part of her ongoing fact-finding program about the areas she is interested in became public earlier this week when she privately attended King’s College London as part of the Association of Commonwealth Universities to discuss the importance and impact of higher education.