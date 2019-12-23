Archie's First Christmas! Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Release Holiday Card Starring 7-Month-Old Son

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have released their first Christmas card as a family of three!

The Queen’s Commonwealth Trust tweeted the royal family’s holiday greetings on Twitter Monday.

“Wishing you a very Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year. From our family to yours,” Meghan and Harry’s card read.

Starring front and center in the photo was 7-month-old Archie, who looked adorable staring at the camera.

“Just sharing the sweetest Christmas Card from our President and Vice-President, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Very Merry Christmas, everyone!” the tweet read.

Last year, the newlyweds released their first Christmas card as a couple with a snap from their royal wedding reception at Frogmore House. In the image, the couple are photographed from behind as they enjoy a fireworks display.

Meghan and Harry are the latest members of the royal family to release their annual holiday card.

Kate Middleton and Prince William’s family Christmas card was leaked early. Their children, Prince George, 6, Princess Charlotte, 4, and Prince Louis, 1, are the stars of the holiday portrait, which was first shared by a Royal Air Force member who received the festive card from Kate herself (Kate is patron of the RAF).

The Cambridges’ card features the family of five in one of their most candid and casual photos yet as they pose on a vintage motorcycle sidecar. The proud parents are all smiles as William sits on the vintage bike, holding little Louis in front of him. George and Charlotte pose next to them in the sidecar as mom Kate grabs on to one of the handlebars.

Each year, members of the royal family join Queen Elizabeth at Sandringham Estate in Norfolk, England, for Christmas. Guests usually arrive in the early afternoon on Christmas Eve. (The family opens their presents on Christmas Eve instead of Christmas Day.) After their church outing on the big day, the royal family heads back to Sandringham House for a lunch of Norfolk turkey and other festivities.

However, Harry and Meghan will not be in attendance for this year’s festive celebration.

“Having spent the last two Christmases at Sandringham, Their Royal Highnesses will spend the holiday this year, as a new family, with the Duchess’ mother Doria Ragland,” Buckingham Palace said in a previous statement. “This decision is in line with precedent set previously by other members of the Royal Family, and has the support of Her Majesty The Queen.”

The new parents are “spending private family time” in Canada, the palace confirmed last Friday.

“The decision to base themselves in Canada reflects the importance of this Commonwealth country to them both,” said the palace’s statement. “Whilst this email confirms the country they are taking their family time in, for security reasons we will not be releasing any further details and request that their privacy is respected.”

The statement continued, “The Duke of Sussex has been a frequent visitor to Canada over many years, and it was also home to The Duchess for seven years before she became a member of the Royal Family. They are enjoying sharing the warmth of the Canadian people and the beauty of the landscape with their young son.”

Several insiders say the couple is eager to escape the intense tabloid scrutiny they’ve experienced in the U.K.—maybe even by establishing a second “base” in the U.S., Canada or Africa. “Family is going to be very important for Meghan for the holidays,” a source told PEOPLE. “It will be nice for them to be around people that love them and have [Harry] understand her traditions too.”

It has been a momentous year for Harry and Meghan. In addition to welcoming their son Archie in May, the couple moved into their new Windsor cottage home and they set off on a successful tour in Africa (which saw Archie make his royal tour debut!). They are also looking forward to launching their new charity, Sussex Royal The Foundation of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.