Meghan Markle 'Has Wanted Children for a Long Time': 'It Will Happen,' Her Dad Says

Meghan Markle’s father says he believes she and Prince Harry will start a family “sooner or later.”

Thomas Markle told the U.K.’s Good Morning Britain on Monday that Meghan, 36, “has wanted children for a long time.”

“And when she met Harry she spoke about how much she loved him and so there has to be a child making somewhere soon,” he continued. “I don’t think there is a stork in the air yet but I think it will happen sooner or later.”

In the wide-ranging interview, Thomas opened up about missing the royal wedding on May 19 due to health issues.

Thomas initially decided not to attend his daughter’s wedding after his arrangement with a paparazzi to stage several photoshoots ahead of the big day was revealed. The next day, he said that he would attend the Windsor wedding — only if doctors signed off on him traveling after he reportedly suffered a heart attack. Two days before the wedding, Meghan confirmed in an official statement that her father would not walk her down the aisle due to health problems.

“It was a very emotional moment for me, like I said, I cried about it,” admitted Thomas. “I wanted to walk my daughter down the aisle. I wanted that moment. But I’m thankful for everything the way it went. I was very proud. I was very upset that it wasn’t me but the whole world was watching my daughter. I was very happy about that.”

During the Monday interview, Thomas also revealed his initial reaction when he first learned Meghan was dating the prince, 33.

“Of course it’s ‘Wow,’ it comes out as a ‘Wow,’ but this is my daughter and she’s certainly a prize for him as well,” said Thomas. “He’s great, an interesting guy, a prince, but my daughter’s been a princess since the day she was born.”

Thomas claimed to the outlet that the revelation was gradual, explaining, “The first phone calls were ‘Dad, I have a new boyfriend.’ And I said, ‘That’s really nice.’ ”

Continued the 73-year-old, “And then the next call was like, ‘He’s British.’ And I said, ‘That’s really nice.’ And eventually the third time round was, ‘He’s a Prince.’ At that point she said, ‘It’s Harry.’ And I said, ‘Oh Harry, okay.’ And she said, ‘Of course, we’ll have to call him H so no-one knows we’re talking about Harry. It’s H.’ ”

“And then we talked about that, and eventually I spoke to him as well,” said Thomas. “Very nice man. Gentleman. Very likeable.”

The prince and his father-in-law have yet to meet face-to-face. Recalling their first chat, Thomas told the show, “He said ‘Hello Thomas’, and I said, ‘Hello Harry’. It became a conversation back and forth mostly about politics. He was asking me how I was feeling that day, and I was telling him how unhappy I was with the president, or with the idea of Trump, and that’s how it began.”

Continued Thomas, “Then we talked a little bit about how they met and how happy they were with each other, and that was pretty much it for the first conversation.”

The proud father told GMB he found the prince “quite easy to talk to.” He added, “He’s a very comfortable person to talk to. I wasn’t nervous.”

Thomas also revealed his nickname for his former actress daughter: Bean.

“When she was a child she loved Jack and the Beanstalk and because she is so small I call her Bean or Beanie, and then eventually it became Beanie and the Beanstalk, so I call her Bean all the time,” he explained to GMB.

“I don’t think I’ll call her duchess. I don’t have to, that’s my daughter.”