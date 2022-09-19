Why Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Children Didn't Attend Queen Elizabeth's Funeral

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry attended Queen Elizabeth's funeral without their two children.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were already in Europe for a series of charity events without their kids — son Archie Harrison and daughter Lilibet "Lili" Diana — when the late monarch died "peacefully" at her beloved Scottish residence, Balmoral Castle, at age 96 on September 8.

The couple stayed in the U.K. in order to attend the funeral on Monday as well as a number of events leading up to the service.

Archie, 3, and Lilibet, 1, were also likely deemed too young to join the rest of the family for Monday's funeral. Prince William and Kate Middleton's eldest children, ​​Prince George, 9, and Princess Charlotte, 7, took part in the procession behind the Queen's coffin, but their youngest, Prince Louis, 4, did not attend the ceremony.

Meghan, 41, and Harry, who turned 38 on Thursday, made the trip across the pond with their children back in June for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee weekend.

The Duke of Sussex also spoke about his kids spending time with the late monarch in a statement he released remembering his grandmother.

The Duchess of Sussex, the Queen Consort, Prince George , the Princess of Wales, Princess Charlotte and the Countess of Wessex leaving the Queen's state funeral. Peter Byrne/PA Images via Getty

Harry said his memories with his "Granny" ranged from his own childhood to when the Queen met his own children, including Lilibet Diana, who was named after the monarch's childhood nickname.

"Granny, while this final parting brings us great sadness, I am forever grateful for all of our first meetings — from my earliest childhood memories with you, to meeting you for the first time as my Commander-in-Chief, to the first moment you met my darling wife and hugged your beloved great-grandchildren," he wrote.

"I cherish these times shared with you, and the many other special moments in between. You are already sorely missed, not just by us, but by the world over," he added. "And as it comes to first meetings, we now honour my father in his new role as King Charles III."

"Thank you for your commitment to service. Thank you for your sound advice. Thank you for your infectious smile," he concluded. "We, too, smile knowing that you and grandpa are reunited now, and both together in peace."

Prince Harry arrived at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on the day of the Queen's death. He joined other members of the royal family at the royal residence, including father King Charles III and brother Prince William.

Harry and his wife were scheduled to attend the WellChild Awards in London on Thursday before hearing the news of the Queen's health.

On September 10, Meghan and Harry joined William and Kate at Windsor Castle to view tributes to the late Queen and greet well-wishers. The Prince of Wales, who invited his brother and sister-in-law to join him and Kate, thought the outing "was an important show of unity at an incredibly difficult time for the family," a royal source tells PEOPLE.

The couple were at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday when the late monarch's coffin arrived from Scotland, and they joined members of the royal family on Wednesday for a service at Westminster Hall after Harry joined his father, brother and other family members in a procession through London.

On Saturday, the Duke of Sussex also joined his seven cousins in a solemn vigil around the Queen's coffin.

The Duchess of Sussex arrived at Westminster Abbey for the late monarch's state funeral in a car with her husband, who joined his father and other members of the royal family in a procession from Westminster Hall, where the Queen had been lying in state since Wednesday.

The late monarch will be buried in in the King George VI Memorial Chapel in a private ceremony. She will be laid to rest beside Prince Philip, her beloved husband of 73 years, and near her sister, Princess Margaret, and her parents, King George VI and Queen Elizabeth, the Queen Mother.