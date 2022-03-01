Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Kick Off Women's History Month with a Special Announcement

Through their Archewell Foundation, the couple is supporting a number of organizations — including one of Meghan's patronages

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have big plans in store for Women's History Month.

On Tuesday, the couple shared through their Archewell Foundation that they will be supporting organizations working to advance gender equality through new grants.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"As we cross into Women's History Month, and ahead of International Women's Day next week, Archewell Foundation is announcing a number of non-profit investments in leading organizations working to advance gender equity, build policies that empower women and families, ensure meaningful media representation for women, and provide women with a network of tools and support for gaining employment," the Duke and Duchess said in a statement on their foundation's website.

Four organizations will be receiving grants, including Smart Works, a U.K. charity that helps women find employment with coaching tips and professional attire for their job interviews. Meghan became patron of the organization in January 2019 and has continued to support them after the couple stepped back as senior members of the royal family.

With Archewell's support, the organization will create the Smart Works Female Unemployment Index, which will study unemployment issues that affect women across the U.K. so they can set a benchmark for progress and change to be tracked.

"We are so grateful to Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex and Archewell Foundation for their steadfast support of Smart Works' mission and continued growth," said Kate Stephens, CEO of Smart Works, according to Hello! magazine. "Whether in person or remote, we are dedicated to providing women with the tools they need to feel confident at such a critical moment in their lives, and the research we are undertaking will shine a light on the challenges they face."

Archewell will also give grants to independent news outlet The 19th, The National Women's Law Center and the Center on Poverty and the Georgetown Law Center on Poverty and Inequality's Initiative on Gender Justice & Opportunity.

The National Women's Law Center tweeted on Tuesday, "We are thrilled to be receiving support from the Archewell Foundation, Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex! Their amplification of issues central to women's progress couldn't come at a more critical time in the fight for gender justice."

Meghan, 40, and Prince Harry, 37, also acknowledged that steps to advance racial and gender justice are necessary all year long.

"Part of Archewell Foundation's core commitment is to build strong, compassionate, and equitable communities across the world. Although these grants have been announced as we recognize Women's History Month, the work they represent is relevant and vital every day of the year," they said.

Prince Harry and Meghan Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at the 2021 Salute to Freedom Gala on Nov. 10, 2021 | Credit: Dia Dipasupil/Getty

Last year for Women's History Month, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex encouraged people to "unleash a groundswell of real acts of compassion" with suggestions on their Archewell Foundation website. They also did so themselves, from Meghan penning personalized notes of encouragement (in her impressive handwriting!) to women who received support from Smart Works to organizing a lunch at a local Chicago restaurant for women picking up community meals (including a lemon olive oil cake baked by Meghan herself!)