Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Celebrate Pride Month with Sweet Post on Instagram: 'Love Is Love'

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are celebrating the LGBTQ+ community.

On Saturday the royal couple, who welcomed son Archie on May 6, gave their Instagram page a rainbow tribute in honor of Pride Month, which kicks off June 1 in the U.K. and the U.S.

Meghan and Harry shared a collage made of photos — which included one of Harry’s late mother Princess Diana — from accounts they are following this month which included The Trevor Project, Stonewall UK, SAGE and artist Ruben Guadalupe Marquez.

“This month we pay tribute to the accounts supporting the LGBTQ+ community – those young and old, their families and friends, accounts that reflect on the past and are hopeful for a deservedly more inclusive future,” the couple captioned the post.

“We stand with you and support you 🌈 Because it’s very simple: love is love.”

At the beginning of May, Meghan and Harry explained that they were only following organizations on Instagram that work to “promote mental well-being, mental fitness, body positivity, self-care, and the importance of human connection,” with a changing list to reflect charities and organizations surrounding different causes each month.

As a result, they unfollowed royal Instagram accounts — including Kensington Royal (Prince William and Kate Middleton‘s account that they formerly shared with Meghan and Harry), Clarence House (the account of Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall), Princess Eugenie, Prince Andrew and even The Royal Family (which represents the Queen and other members of the family).

During his visit to a London YMCA in April, Prince Harry met with Mermaids CEO Susie Green. The U.K. charity is a leader in supporting gender-variant and transgender children, and Harry wanted to highlight the organization’s “important” work as part of the Royal Foundation’s ongoing efforts in the field of mental health.

Green told the outlet that the Duke of Sussex’s invitation to the roundtable discussion convened by The Royal Foundation’s “Heads Together” campaign — the mental health initiative spearheaded by the royals — was “quite heartening, bearing in mind that there is such controversy and we are attacked regularly.”

“I think it’s always really important to young people to see that people with the authority and credibility that Prince Harry has are supporting them and are listening and acknowledging the fact that they exist,” Green said. “This is somebody who has got that profile who’s showing clear understanding of the issues they’re facing.”

Prince William has also supported the LGBT community, posing for the cover of Attitude magazine in June 2016.

After holding a discussion at his Kensington Palace home with a group of nine people who have endured homophobic bullying, William released a statement to the magazine saying, “No one should be bullied for their sexuality or any other reason and no one should have to put up with the kind of hate that these young people have endured in their lives.”