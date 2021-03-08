Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Celebrate International Women’s Day with Acts of Compassion

In addition to encouraging others to celebrate March 8 by giving back, Meghan and Harry took a number of actions themselves

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are celebrating International Women's Day by giving back.

In addition to encouraging others to "unleash a groundswell of real acts of compassion" in honor of the March 8 holiday, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex took a number of actions themselves.

One gesture came from Meghan via the Luminary Bakery, a small independent London bakery that she has worked with in recent years.

"Luminary has sent out a very special delivery for #InternationalWomensDay! We had the pleasure of surprising the incredible women of @thehubbcommunitykitchen with a thoughtful and tasty gift from Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex—a champion of both of our organisations," the social enterprise bakery wrote on social media.

Alongside their post, the bakery — which aims is to empower women who have been the victims of violence, sex trafficking, been in the prison system or homeless, by teaching them how to bake — shared a thoughtful letter from Meghan and Harry.

"Dear Women of the Hubb Community Kitchen," Meghan and Harry wrote in the letter. "Today, in recognition of International Women's Day, we wanted to write and offer a small (and delicious!) gift to thank you for all that you do."

"Across the world, we've seen how families, and especially women and mothers, have been disproportionately affected by the impact of COVID-19. Yet, whilst facing multiple and complex challenges presented by the pandemic, you have continued to serve your community and act with compassion throughout," they added. "We are honoured to know such an amazing and inspiring group of women. And we're thinking of you often."

Continuing, they wrote, "Your strength and dedication to your community will never go overlooked. Sending our very best, from our family to yours, and celebrating you today and every day."

On their Archewell Foundation website, Meghan and Harry also shared several ideas about how to spread compassion on International Women's Day, ranging from donating to local maternity wards to simple gestures like checking in with a loved one.

"Tomorrow is #InternationalWomansDay .. A day to celebrate women's achievement. A day to raise awareness against bias & take action for equality," wrote Jill Vedder, a supporter of Every Mother Counts — a non-profit that helps to ensure safe pregnancies and births worldwide — alongside a list of "small acts of kindness" put together by Archewell.

Genesis Women's Shelter & Support in Dallas, which Meghan and Harry support through their nonprofit, also shared a message on behalf of Archewell Foundation, encouraging others to mark the day by giving back.

Activist Brittany Packnett Cunningham also praised the couple for their support of the Loveland Foundation, which helps cover the cost of therapy sessions for Black women and girls.

"A reminder that culturally responsive mental health care should be free and available to all-especially Black women," she added.

On a personal note, Meghan and Harry are also celebrating International Women's Day as soon-to-be parents of a baby girl!

The black-and-white shot shows Meghan holding big brother-to-be Archie, who will turn 2 in May, above her baby bump. As Archie snuggles into his mom's shoulder, a barefoot Harry stands behind his wife with his arms around her.