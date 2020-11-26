Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Celebrate First Thanksgiving in New Montecito Home

Archie has also been celebrating the holidays — including trick-or-treating for Halloween!

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are home for the holidays.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, along with their 19-month-old son Archie, are celebrating their first Thanksgiving at their new home in Montecito, California. They'll be joined for the holidays by Meghan's mother, Doria Ragland, who lives in Los Angeles.

"They are very happy," a source tells PEOPLE in this week's issue. "Archie is thriving and growing quickly. As a family, they spend hours outside."

Aside from the Thanksgiving celebration, Archie celebrated Halloween last month by trick-or-treating.

With the time of reflection around Thanksgiving, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex decided to talk openly about their recent pregnancy loss, a source close to the couple told PEOPLE.

In a searingly honest and heartbreaking account in the New York Times on Wednesday, Meghan revealed that she suffered a miscarriage in July of this year.

“Losing a child means carrying an almost unbearable grief, experienced by many but talked about by few,” Meghan wrote, recounting how she and Harry shared tears later as they comforted each other in a hospital room.

Amid stepping down from their senior roles within the royal family, the couple moved to California in March, staying in Los Angeles until purchasing their new home about 100 miles north. The nine-bedroom mansion, purchased for a reported $14 million, is the family's "permanent home," a source previously told PEOPLE.

"Ever since Archie arrived, everything has been so turbulent, and many things have been up in the air," the insider said. "It has not been easy, necessarily. For the first time in a long time, they have a clear focus."

Last year, Meghan and Prince Harry spent Archie’s first Thanksgiving with some "family time" during a six-week break towards the end of the year in Canada. They also shared a short but sweet post on their now-defunct Instagram account that read, "Wishing you a very Happy Thanksgiving from our family to yours."

Despite spending most of their time isolating at home due to the coronavirus pandemic, Meghan and Prince Harry have stepped out to volunteer with charities in their new community. In addition to appearing on virtual calls with charities, the parents hopped in their car on Easter (and again on April 15 and 17) to distribute meals to people living with critical illness through Project Angel Food, a non-profit charity that cooks, prepares and delivers meals to people living with critical illnesses who are at greater risk during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In June, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex visited Homeboy Industries, a community social justice organization working to improve the lives of formerly incarcerated and previously gang-involved people in L.A. During the visit, and they helped at a drive-through event with Baby2Baby, an L.A.-based national nonprofit organization, ahead of the new school year.

