Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Celebrate Archie's First Birthday with a 'Smash Cake and Zooms'

"They are celebrating as a family focused on Archie and being together," a source tells PEOPLE

Archie's first birthday is also his first Zoom birthday — and it will be a messy one!

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are marking their son's milestone on Wednesday in their new L.A. home with a traditional "smash cake" — no fork needed! — and remote celebrations amid the ongoing social isolation guidelines.

"They are celebrating as a family focused on Archie and being together," a source tells PEOPLE. "They’ll have a smash cake and Zooms with family and friends. It’s been beautiful weather, so perhaps a family stroll with the dogs.”

Meghan and Harry also shared a video of Archie to honor his birthday. The video supports @SaveWithStories campaign in the U.S. and @SaveChildrenUK in the U.K. to help kids who have been adversely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Save With Stories was created by Jen Garner and Amy Adams in March.

In the video taken by Harry, Meghan reads one of Archie's favorite books, Duck! Rabbit! by Amy Krouse Rosenthal and Tom Lichtenheld.

Archie turns to the first page of the book as he sits on his mom's lap in the video. "Let's go to the next page, look Arch!" Meghan says as Archie grins, showing off his bottom teeth. At one point, he picks up another book from the floor and playfully throws it back down, drawing laughs from Harry.

Meghan and Harry last shared a photo of Archie on New Year's Eve. He also took center stage in the Duke of Duchess of Sussex’s first Christmas card as a family of three.

A source recently told PEOPLE of Archie, "He is super active! He is definitely keeping them busy and brings a lot of joy."