Buckingham Palace Shares No Comment on Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's New York City Car Chase

Buckingham Palace had no comment after Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were involved in a "near catastrophic car chase" in New York City on Tuesday night.

The palace had no comment when reached by PEOPLE on Wednesday. They typically do not comment on matters involving Prince Harry, 38, and Meghan, 41, following their step back from their royal roles in 2020. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex relocated to Meghan's home state of California, where they reside with their young children — son Prince Archie, 4, and daughter Princess Lilibet, 23 months.

The update came the day after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex with Meghan's mom, Doria Ragland, were pursued by "a ring of highly aggressive paparazzi" while leaving the Ms. Foundation 2023 Women of Vision Awards: Celebrating Generations of Progress & Power at Ziegfeld Ballroom in Manhattan, a spokesperson said.

"Last night, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex and Ms. Ragland were involved in a near catastrophic car chase at the hands of a ring of highly aggressive paparazzi. This relentless pursuit, lasting over two hours, resulted in multiple near collisions involving other drivers on the road, pedestrians and two NYPD officers," a spokesperson for the couple said in a statement to PEOPLE.

"While being a public figure comes with a level of interest from the public, it should never come at the cost of anyone's safety," they continued. "Dissemination of these images, given the ways in which they were obtained, encourages a highly intrusive practice that is dangerous to all in involved."

Meghan, Prince Harry and Doria were visiting New York City as Meghan was honored by the Ms. Foundation as one of this year's Woman of Vision Award honorees.

The trio was traveling to a friend's private residence where they were staying after the event, PEOPLE has learned, when the pursuit began.

Prince Harry's mother, Princess Diana, died in a 1997 car crash in Paris that involved photographers pursuing her vehicle. In his memoir Spare, the Duke of Sussex recounted driving through the same Paris tunnel a decade later in an attempt to find closure. Grieving the tragic loss of his mother at a young age was a key theme throughout the book, released in January.

The news that Prince Harry, Meghan and Doria were chased in New York City on Tuesday night arrived after King Charles and Queen Camilla stepped out for their first joint public outing since their coronation weekend.

On Wednesday morning, the King, 74, and Queen, 75, visited bustling Covent Garden in central London, stopping by St. Paul's Church, Covent Garden Apple Market and the Royal Opera House Arcade to meet with local people and representatives from various community and charity groups.

Later in the day, King Charles stepped out solo to welcome the 2023 Prince's Trust Award winners and celebrity ambassadors for a reception at Buckingham Palace. The celebration was held following an awards ceremony at the Theatre Royal Drury Lane on Tuesday.

At the palace party, the King chatted with award winners and celebrity partners Stanley Tucci, makeup mogul Charlotte Tilbury and Spice Girl Geri Halliwell Horner — and posed for a group photo.

Charles established The Prince's Trust charity in 1976 as the Prince of Wales to provide disadvantaged youth with the resources they need to reach their full potential. The organization states it has since worked with over one million young people to date.

The King also held audiences at Buckingham Palace on Wednesday.