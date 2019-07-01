Happy Canada Day! Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Pay Tribute to the New Royal Mom's Former Home

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry‘s latest Instagram post honors a “very special place” for them both: Canada!

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex wished their 8.8 million followers a Happy Canada Day (or “Heureuse Fête du Canada” in French) by sharing numerous photos from their appearances in the country that Meghan called home. The new mom, who welcomed son Archie on May 6, lived in Toronto for many years while working on the show Suits.

“Canada is a very special place for both The Duke and Duchess,” the couple captioned their social media post on Monday. “The Duke has been fortunate to visit the country several times throughout his life, including as a young child and most recently for the Invictus Games in 2017, where the now Duchess joined him to lend her support. The Duchess lived and worked in Toronto for many years and also spoke at the One Young World Summit held in Ottawa.”

They added a nod to their family’s new addition by writing, “Their Royal Highnesses have always been touched by the warmth, friendliness and hospitality of the Canadian people. They hope to be able to visit again as a family, and they send their great thanks to all of the kind Canadians who have sent such special gifts for Archie!”

Photos included the couple’s March visit to the Canada House in London for Commonwealth Day, where they learned how to make maple taffy with a group of children. Another snap showed Meghan and Harry sharing a laugh at the Toronto Invictus Games in 2017, their first official public appearance together.

Pictures also included Harry with a little girl waving a Canadian flag, meeting a Canadian athlete at the Invictus Games and sitting down with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Kate Middleton and Prince William didn’t forget the holiday either. The royal parents wished their Instagram followers a happy Canada Day with throwback photo to their 2011 visit to Canada, when Kate sported a hat inspired by the country’s maple leaf symbol.

The Cambridges returned to Canada in 2016 for Princess Charlotte’s first-ever royal tour.