Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Receive Sweet Video from Kids in Nepal — and Share It on Instagram!

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are capping off their Forces for Change monthly theme on Instagram by shining a spotlight on a special cause.

Earlier this month, the royal couple asked the public for suggestions on grassroots organizations making a difference in the world that they could highlight on their Instagram account, SussexRoyal.

Following Meghan’s guest-editing stint at British Vogue for their September issue, which was entitled “Force for Change,” the couple asked their 9.4 million Instagram followers to come forward with their ideas. “We want to know who YOUR Force for Change is,” they wrote, adding: “the organisation doing amazing work that we should all be following, an account that inspires you to be and do better.”

On Wednesday, they highlighted the BlinkNow Foundation, an organization changing the world by empowering children in Nepal. They also shared a video from some of the children benefiting from the charity.

“Namaskar, Meghan and Harry!” the excited children — giving the customary Nepali greeting — say in the video. “We’re so thankful that you chose BlinkNow as a Force for Change. We appreciate your support.”

The kids then introduced a guided a tour of the organization and shared all the inspiring work they do.

In their Instagram caption, Meghan and Harry wrote: “Yesterday we received this message from @BlinkNowOrg, an account that you suggested we follow for this month’s theme of Forces For Change, and we wanted to take this opportunity as the monthly theme comes to a close, to shine a light on this amazing organisation in Nepal and the work they are doing.”

“The Blink Now organisation’s journey started on the very real concept where one young woman decided to help one young girl, hoping to make one small difference. Today the Blink Now organisation provides a loving home for over 40 children, a school for 350 young students, a safe house for 10 of their most at-risk female students, a new school campus made from the earth and many more incredible initiatives,” they continued.

“Their mission is to change the world by empowering Nepal’s children. They do this by providing quality education, a safe environment and through inspiring others, but almost more importantly, they do this by believing in community first. They believe that if given the proper tools and initiatives, people and communities anywhere in the world can raise themselves out of poverty.”

Since they started their joint Instagram earlier this year, Meghan and Harry have highlighted a different theme each month.

For the month of July, the couple shined a light on environmental causes, featuring the 16-year-old climate and environmentalist activist Greta Thunberg, renowned ethologist Dr. Jane Goodall and wildlife conservationists such as Elephants Without Borders.

In June, they put the spotlight on the LGBTQ+ community to honor Pride Month. They included photos of Harry’s late mother Princess Diana and featured accounts such as The Trevor Project, Stonewall UK, SAGE and artist Ruben Guadalupe Marquez. In May, they launched the concept with mental health as their focus.

In a message of thanks for all those who contributed their ideas, the couple wrote: “Thank you for being part of this collective conversation with us; we hope everyone has enjoyed discovering many of these accounts and engaging with each other on how we can all be Forces For Change.”