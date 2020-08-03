Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

The dog's name is inspired by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's first trip together to Africa

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Black Lab’s Name Is Finally Revealed — and It Has Special Meaning

The name of an important member of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s family has finally been revealed!

In the summer of 2018, shortly after they wed, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex welcomed a black Labrador rescue into their home. Until now, the name of the pooch has been a mystery. The couple even joked themselves that “people keep getting her name wrong.”

In the best-selling new book Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Making of a Modern Royal Family by veteran royal journalists Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand, the authors reveal that the high-energy pup's name is Pula.

The name comes with a special meaning. Pula is the official currency of Botswana, the country in Africa where Harry took Meghan when they first started dating. Pula means “rain” in Setswana — and since rain is very scarce in Botswana, it’s considered valuable and a blessing.

The surprise trip to Botswana for Meghan’s 36th birthday offered the new couple a chance to really get to know one another out of the spotlight. Within three months, they were exchanging “I love you's.”

Image zoom Prince Harry and Meghan Markle assist in conservation efforts in Botswana

The couple returned to Botswana in 2017 to assist Dr. Mike Chase of Elephants Without Borders, getting up close to the majestic animals while aiding in the conservation effort.

For Harry’s 35th birthday last year, Meghan brought back memories of their momentous first trip to Africa.

"Meghan recreated their Botswana camping adventures in their backyard," a source previously told PEOPLE. "It's a place that means so much to them — and to Harry in particular — so Meghan wanted to bring that happy place to him on his day so she set up a tent, got sleeping bags, cooked dinner and recreated Botswana where they fell in love."

Meghan, who became patron of the animal welfare organization Mayhew in January 2019, has a long history with animal rescue, dating back to the adoption of her first pup, Bogart, and then her beloved beagle, Guy.

Image zoom Meghan Markle and her dogs Bogart and Guy

And it seems the couple’s 1-year-old son Archie has already taken after his animal-loving mom.

Archie "is best friends with his dogs," a source previously told PEOPLE. "They make him laugh and are gentle with him."

Finding Freedom, which will be published in the U.S. on August 11, explores the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's journey, starting from the early days of their fast-moving romance and culminating in their decision to step down as senior members of the royal family and move to Los Angeles with their 14-month-old son Archie.