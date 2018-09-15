How Meghan Markle Will Make Harry Feel Like a True Prince on His Birthday

Meghan Markle knows how to take a celebration up a notch. And for Prince Harry’s 34th birthday on Saturday, the duchess, who has called herself a “pretty good cook and a firm believer in handwritten notes,” will no doubt pull out all the stops for her new husband’s big day.

Thanks to her former love of social media and her now-defunct lifestyle website, The Tig, Meghan has given us major insight into how she’ll plan a birthday fit for a prince!

She’ll write Harry a love note.

“If given the option between fingers to keyboard, or pen to paper, I will always choose the latter,” she wrote. “Because amongst the throwback things that I love (a ’62 porsche speedster à la Dylan McKay in 90210, a bevy of Vargas girls, a Busby Berkeley film, or cooking over a charcoal grill), what trumps all is my love of writing (and receiving) a handwritten note.”

She’ll give a thoughtful gift…

“It’s easy to grab another T-shirt for your man — but you’ll likely steal it for PJs anyway. Instead, give him something creative that he’ll actually enjoy.”

…like a new book

“There’s simply nothing like making that first fire in the fireplace (or hey, just lighting a candle) and cracking open a new novel where endless possibilities abound. Because whether it’s to escape, to inform, to inspire, or to just turn off the world while you sit by a pool, I love getting lost in a good book.”

She’ll be affectionate.

“Let’s discuss the simple pleasures in life: holding someone’s hand so seamlessly that you can’t decipher their fingers from your own, fresh baked bread smeared with briny French butter, a smile that says you are endlessly adored, the sizzle and smell of sautéing onions, and finding the perfect book,” she wrote.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Chris Jackson/Getty Images

She’ll plan a fun trip.

“I have the travel bug not a week goes by without me finding my derrière on a plane.”

She’ll wear something special.

“Perhaps it’s the girly girl in me. Maybe it’s the fact that if given the choice between punk and pretty, I will always vote for pretty. For women looking like ladies. For the opportunity to wow with class and grace and fairytale level ball gown beauty.”

She’ll take him to a yoga class.

“I was born and raised in Los Angeles, a California girl who lives by the ethos that most things can be cured with either yoga, the beach, or a few avocados.”

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry PA Images/INSTARimages

She’ll cook him a special birthday meal.

“Some days you have a bite of food that makes you go ‘woah.’ Your eyes widen, you look down at the plate, almost pushing things around with your fork to see what’s making it so special. You take another bite, smiling as you do so, almost laughing, because it’s just so damn good.”

She’ll plan an epic date night.

“There’s nothing like a jewel box sized restaurant to add to the intimacy and coziness of a night out — because, let’s be honest — some the best meals of our lives have less to do with the food specifically, and more to do with the overall experience; the space being high on the list.”

She’ll be romantic.

“[I] think it’s safe to say that we all fall in love a little bit every day. Be it with your partner, your crush, even a person in passing that energetically makes your heart go pitter pat. Whatever the case may be, when you meet someone that makes you beam, you must take note.”