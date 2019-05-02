Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Send Birthday Message to Princess Charlotte as They Await Royal Baby

While the world anxiously awaits royal baby news, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are sending birthday love to Princess Charlotte.

The royal parents-to-be posted a sweet comment to Kate Middleton and Prince William’s birthday post in honor of their daughter Charlotte’s fourth birthday on Thursday, writing: “Happy Birthday Charlotte! Lots of love, H and M xo.” They also included the cake and balloon emoji, another sign that Meghan is the one running the couple’s new Instagram account, SussexRoyal.

Meghan and Harry posted a similar message for nephew Prince Louis’ first birthday last week.

“Happy Birthday Louis! Sending lots of love from both of us,” the Duke and Duchess of Sussex commented. They also ended their message with the red balloon and birthday cake emojis and an “xo.”

Despite a few false alarms and speculation on the Internet, the couple has not already welcomed their first child. In fact, the palace previously shared that they will announce when Meghan goes into labor. Meghan and Harry will then likely announce their baby’s arrival on their Instagram account.

The soon-to-be parents want to keep details of their baby plan private and, unlike Kate and William, they will not be posing on the steps of a hospital to reveal their newborn. Instead, royal fans will get to see the happy couple with their new baby soon after the birth. Within a few days after welcoming their first child, Meghan and Harry will take part in a photo op with their new son or daughter on the grounds of Windsor Castle.

Harry’s upcoming trip to the Netherlands next week has provided a clue as to when the royal baby could arrive. The prince is scheduled to visit the Netherlands on Wednesday, May 8, and Thursday, May 9 – just one week from now, which likely means that the royal couple will welcome Baby Sussex within the next few days.

In the meantime, the couple is awaiting the birth of their baby from their newly-renovated home, Frogmore Cottage, which is just a five-minute walk from the Queen’s residence, Windsor Castle. Meghan’s mom, Doria Ragland, arrived at Frogmore before the Easter holiday — ahead of her first grandchild’s arrival.