Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Share (Brief!) Birthday Wish on Instagram for Prince William

Add Meghan Markle and Prince Harry to the list of royals helping Prince William ring in his 37th birthday!

While many of the royal family’s social media accounts dedicated a post to the royal dad for his birthday on Friday, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex stuck to their preferred way of sending well wishes on Instagram — with a comment.

“Happy Birthday to the Duke of Cambridge!” the recently launched @SussexRoyal Instagram account commented on Kensington Palace’s photo of William looking relaxed and happy while posing outside of car during a visit to Kenya.

Meghan and Harry, who welcomed son Archie on May 6, also opted for comments while celebrating the recent birthdays of Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte.

“Happy Birthday Louis! Sending lots of love from both of us,” the couple wrote for their nephew’s first birthday in April, adding a red balloon and birthday cake emojis. They signed the short note, “xo.”

For Charlotte they wrote, “Happy Birthday Charlotte! Lots of love, H and M xo.” They also included the cake and balloon emoji.

🎈 Thank you everyone for your lovely wishes on The Duke of Cambridge's birthday! pic.twitter.com/LaOhiFrpqO — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) June 21, 2019

The Royal Family Twitter account, which shares updates on the Queen and other senior members, celebrated William’s birthday by sharing a collage featuring several images of the prince from different stages of his life with his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, and his wife, Kate Middleton.

The tweet read, “Happy Birthday to The Duke of Cambridge! #HappyBirthdayHRH.”

Happy Birthday to The Duke of Cambridge!#HappyBirthdayHRH pic.twitter.com/VinmSxNVnH — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) June 21, 2019

William’s father, Prince Charles, and his wife, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, posted a black and white photo of Charles pushing his then 2-year-old son in a swing from the Clarence House Twitter account.

“Happy Birthday to HRH The Duke of Cambridge, who turns 37 today. #HappyBirthdayHRH,” the tweet read before describing the history of the touching father-son photo. “The Prince of Wales and Prince William play in the garden at Kensington Palace, 1984.”

Happy Birthday to HRH The Duke of Cambridge, who turns 37 today. #HappyBirthdayHRH The Prince of Wales and Prince William play in the garden at Kensington Palace, 1984. pic.twitter.com/VG1V0tUvsm — Clarence House (@ClarenceHouse) June 21, 2019

Happy Birthday to The Duke of Cambridge! 📷 In 1986 Prince Andrew and Prince William explore the helicopter on board HMS Brazen. #HappyBirthdayHRH 🎉 pic.twitter.com/e1eIY2DHCn — The Duke of York (@TheDukeOfYork) June 21, 2019

Prince Andrew also opted for a throwback photo of his nephew to celebrate the occasion. In the shot from 1986, they explore a helicopter on board the HMS Brazen while Andrew was serving as a flight pilot on the ship. Prince William went on to become a helicopter pilot who served as a search and rescue pilot in the RAF and later as an air ambulance pilot.⁣