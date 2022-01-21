Inside Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's 'Biblical Moment' in Australia from the Photographer Who Witnessed It

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's 2018 visit to Dubbo, Australia, was memorable for more than one reason.

Zak Hussein, a photographer whose father Anwar Hussein was behind the camera for some of Princess Diana's biggest moments, was on the scene for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's tour of Australia.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"They were greeted as soon as they got off the plane," Zak tells PEOPLE in this week's issue. "And then this little 5-year-old boy, Luke Vincent, who has Down syndrome, ran out from under the rope and hugged Harry. It happened really quickly—I'm glad I had a long lens, as we were stationed a long distance away and got it all with Meghan's reaction."

He continues, "It very much shows how they are. They'd just announced their pregnancy, and they were showing their natural affinity."

The young boy's principal said Luke lit up when he first saw Harry — and his beard!

"Luke's thing is Santa Claus," Anne van Dartel, principal of Buninyong Public School, Dubbo, previously told PEOPLE. "And so as soon as he saw it [Harry's beard], we went into the panic mode because he's touching a member of the royal family! And he continued to do it. And he hugged him. So what you and I can't get away with, my beautiful friend can."

princess Diana photo exhibit Meghan Markle and Prince Harry | Credit: courtesy Anwar Hussein

Shortly after Meghan and Harry's arrival, rain began to fall — a welcome surprise for the community, which had been experiencing a two-year drought.

"You had this prince and this duchess who landed in this small town, and suddenly it was like they brought on this rain, in this Biblical moment," Zak says.

For more on the stories behind Hussein's iconic photos of Princess Diana, pick up a copy of PEOPLE, on newsstands Friday

The couple sweetly huddled under an umbrella, with Meghan even holding it for her husband when he stepped up to the podium to give a speech.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex Prince Harry and Meghan Markle | Credit: Samir Hussein/WireImage

Zak and his brother Samir followed in their father's footsteps, also becoming photographers capturing the lives of the royal family. The three men's work appears in Princess Diana: Accredited Access, a "walk-through documentary" currently open in Chicago and Los Angeles, with New York City next.