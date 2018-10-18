Beach Day, Take Two! Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Go Barefoot at Bondi Beach

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are hitting the beach — again!

The royal couple, who announced Monday that they are expecting their first child, kicked off the fourth day of their royal tour with a visit to the world famous Bondi Beach in Australia.

Meghan sported a striped Martin Grant maxi dress (which isn’t currently available to buy) by Australian designer Martin Grant, who is also behind the trench coat that has become a fashion staple during their time Down Under. She also wore a pair of wedges — however, both she and her husband tossed off their shoes to walk in the sand barefoot.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Ryan Pierse/Getty

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Ryan Pierse/Getty

The duo were greeted by Grant Trebilco and Sam Schumacher, founders of OneWave, a colorfully dressed local surfing community group dedicated to raising awareness for mental health and well-being in an engaging way. (Meghan and Harry were offered leis to spice up their own outfits — although the prince joked he felt “underdressed”!)

They took part in the “Fluro Friday” session, where people of all ages share their experiences of mental health issues, in an “anti bad vibe circle.” The couple also had the opportunity to interact with others enjoying yoga and surfing.

Meghan Markle Ryan Pierse/Getty

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Ryan Pierse/Getty

Meghan, 37, and Harry, 34, also interacted with fans during a public meet and greet at South Bondi Beach.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Just one day earlier, Harry and Meghan headed to South Melbourne Beach for a beach cleanup. Despite changing their outfits from earlier in the day, they did not choose the most practical beach attire.

Meghan ditched her navy dress and matching suede heels for a black Club Monaco “Miguelina” dress (still available for $268!) with her trusty black Rothy's flats (also not yet sold out) — a shoe she has previously switched into instead of high heels during their tour. She did, however, kept on her Martin Grant trench coat which has been a fashion staple for her during their royal tour.

Harry — who matched his wife at their prior events in a navy suit with a white button-down shirt — switched into a pair of black pants and a gray jacket. The royal ditched his tie and opted to leave his shirt collar buttoned.

As they made their way onto the sand, the couple was greeted by volunteers from BeachPatrol and local children from the area for a beach cleanup. The organization dedicates itself to keeping Melbourne’s shores free of litter to reduce the negative impact of litter on the marine environment and food chain as well as provide a safe environment for the public to enjoy their local beach.

During the outing, Harry and Meghan were also introduced to four lifeguards from the beach.