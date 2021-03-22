The Duke and Duchess of Sussex found a sweet way to honor their at-home vow exchange

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Have a Keepsake From Their Secret 'Backyard Wedding' in Their Room

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry wanted to celebrate their union in a more intimate way before they exchanged formal vows before an audience of millions.

Just days before their royal wedding at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle on May 19, 2018, the couple planned an impromptu backyard ceremony just for the two of them.

"Three days before our wedding, we got married — no one knows that — but we called the Archbishop and said, 'This thing, this spectacle is for the world, but we want our union between us,' " Meghan told Oprah Winfrey during her interview on March 7.

To remember the special ceremony, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex had a special keepsake made that they now have displayed in their room at their Montecito home in California.

"So the vows that we have framed in our room are just the two of us in our backyard with the Archbishop of Canterbury," Meghan added.

Prince Harry Marries Ms. Meghan Markle - Windsor Castle Image zoom Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on their wedding day | Credit: Ben STANSALL - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Days later, Meghan and Harry stepped onto the world stage to officially become husband and wife. And despite the fanfare around their royal wedding, Meghan approached the big day with a sense of calm.

"I've thought about this a lot because it was like having an out-of-body experience I was very present for," she told Oprah. "That's the only way I can describe it because the night before I slept through the night entirely, which in and of itself is a bit of a miracle."

