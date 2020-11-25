Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Volunteered at Charity Event for Kids One Month After Miscarriage

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were grieving after the Duchess of Sussex suffered a miscarriage over the summer, but they continued to help children in need.

In an emotional account written in the New York Times on Wednesday, Meghan revealed that she suffered a miscarriage in July. It was just one month later that the couple stepped out in Los Angeles to take part in a drive-through event with Baby2Baby, an L.A.-based national nonprofit organization.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Sporting masks, they helped distribute school supplies, books, backpacks, clothing, food, hygiene items and more to those in need as children prepare for the new school year. At one point, Meghan knelt down to help fit a backpack for a young boy as Prince Harry squatted down to take a look, and Harry actively handed goods to recipients in their cars.

Image zoom Meghan Markle and Prince Harry | Credit: Baby2Baby

Image zoom Meghan Markle and Prince Harry | Credit: Baby2Baby

The couple had another sweet interaction with young children in late August when they joined preschoolers and teachers in L.A. to plant flowers and vegetables in their school's garden, marking the 23rd anniversary of the death of Harry’s mom, Princess Diana.

“Everyone got their hands dirty digging holes for the new plants and seeds and making sure they were secure with enough soil,” a source told PEOPLE.

Meghan, 39, also turned her attention to encouraging Americans to vote. In August, she sat down for a "backyard chat" with feminist icon Gloria Steinem about the importance of women — especially young women — voting in the upcoming election. She also appeared in several virtual conferences to speak about the topic leading up to the November presidential election.

https://www.instagram.com/tv/CEUuTr-l__r/

Meghan recalled in her New York Times piece that she was at the couple's new home in Montecito, California, when she realized something was wrong.

"It was a July morning that began as ordinarily as any other day: Make breakfast. Feed the dogs. Take vitamins. Find that missing sock. Pick up the rogue crayon that rolled under the table. Throw my hair in a ponytail before getting my son from his crib," she wrote.

"After changing his diaper, I felt a sharp cramp. I dropped to the floor with him in my arms, humming a lullaby to keep us both calm, the cheerful tune a stark contrast to my sense that something was not right," she continued. “I knew, as I clutched my firstborn child, that I was losing my second."

Image zoom Prince Harry, Archie and Meghan Markle | Credit: Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

Meghan described crying with Harry, 36, as she laid in a hospital bed.