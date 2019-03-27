When Will We Find Out the Name of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Royal Baby?

What’s in a royal name?

With the arrival of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry‘s first child fast approaching, royal fans are eagerly awaiting to find out more about Baby Sussex — especially what Harry and Meghan will name their baby and when will it be announced to the public.

If Meghan, 37, and Harry, 34, follow royal tradition, the world won’t know their son or daughter’s name as soon as he or she is born. Instead, the baby’s name will be formally announced a few days following the birth. However, the sex of the royal baby will likely be revealed along with the birth announcement.

The world waited four days after the birth of Prince William and Kate Middleton‘s third child to learn the royal baby boy’s name: Louis Arthur Charles. Louis, which is also one of big brother Prince George’s middle names, carries great meaning to the royal parents: it is likely a tribute to Prince Philip, whose grandfather was Prince Louis Alexander of Battenberg. The name is also special to William’s own father, Prince Charles, whose beloved great-uncle and mentor, Earl Louis Mountbatten, was assassinated by the IRA in 1979.

William and Kate announced Prince George’s and Princess Charlotte‘s names two days after their royal arrivals. And these reveals are fairly quick by royal standards: Princes William’s name wasn’t announced for a week and Prince Charles’ for an entire month!

Prince William and Kate Middleton introduce Prince Louis Jack Taylor/Getty

U.K. bookies Ladbrokes are taking bets on the baby’s name – and many are banking on a nod to Harry’s late mother, Princess Diana. While Victoria remains the favorite name at 8/1 odds, Diana takes the second spot on the list of girls’ names with 12/1 odds.

As for boys’ names, it’s a tight race between Albert, Arthur and Phillip – all tied at 10/1.

Other names in the running include Alice, Alfred, Charles (for the baby’s grandfather!), Elizabeth (after the Queen, of course), James, Mary, Alexander and Alexandria.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Samir Hussein/WireImage

Meghan and Harry have been open to name suggestions during the Duchess of Sussex’s pregnancy. During their visit the town of Birkenhead in January, the royal parents-to-be were excited to speak about their bundle on the way with the crowd gathered at Hamilton Square. A 7-year-old girl named Megan Dudley even offered a name suggestion for the baby.

Dudley told reporters, “I asked her whether she would call her baby Amy if she has a girl, and she said, ‘That’s a really pretty name, I like it. We’ll have to think about it.’ “

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle PAUL ELLIS/AFP/Getty Images

During the royal couple’s royal tour in October, the pair hopped on one of Melbourne, Australia’s iconic trams for a short ride to South Melbourne Beach with student sustainability leaders. Twelve-year-old Charlie Wolf took the opportunity to grill Meghan and Harry on a name for the royal baby.

Meghan kept mum, replying, “We’ve been given a long list of names from everyone, we’re going to sit down and have a look at them.”

Ella Burns, 12, told reporters: “She said that she hadn’t thought of one as it was still quite early.”

Meghan Markle

Also in Melbourne, another name surfaced that could make their shortlist. The pair met a fan with a baby named Harriet — which is also the female version of the prince’s own name — and she later told UK outlet Sunday Express that Harry said: “That’s a great name.”