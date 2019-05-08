Who Does Baby Sussex Take After? 'His Looks Are Changing Every Single Day,' Says Prince Harry

The world just got its first glimpse of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s baby boy!

Ever since the pregnancy news was announced in October, fans have been excited to learn all about Baby Sussex – from his name to what he will look like. But even the proud parents aren’t sure yet if he takes after Mom or Dad more.

“We’re still trying to figure that out,” Meghan said during their first outing as a family of three at St. George’s Hall in Windsor Castle (where the couple had their royal wedding reception!) on Wednesday.

“Everyone says babies change so much over two weeks. We’re basically monitoring how the changing process happens over this next month really,” Harry added. “His looks are changing every single day so who knows.”

The newborn, who arrived on Monday morning, was wrapped in a wool G.H. Hurt & Son blanket and wore a matching cap. He appeared to be sleeping for his big debut – which fits Meghan’s description of the baby as “really calm.“

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Press Association via AP

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

Wearing a white sleeveless dress by London-based menswear designer Grace Wales Bonner, Meghan was glowing as she stood behind Harry, who held their newborn son in his arms.

Asked what it’s like being a new mom, Meghan said: “It’s magic. It’s pretty amazing. I have the best two guys in the world, so I’m really happy.”

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

When asked about parenting, Harry said: “It’s great. Parenting is amazing. It’s only been two and a half days, but we’re just so thrilled to have our own little bundle of joy.

Harry said they were looking forward to spending some “precious times with him as he slowly, slowly starts to grow up.”

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex opted to skip the royal tradition of debuting their baby on the steps of the Lindo Wing at St. Mary’s Hospital in London. Both Princess Diana and Kate Middleton appeared outside the hospital with their newborns soon after they welcomed their children to the world.

Prince Harry PA Images/Sipa

Meghan and Harry welcomed their son in the early morning on May 6. The couple decided to keep many of the details around the arrival of their baby private, but they announced that they’d be sharing more in the forthcoming days.

Harry shared his baby joy hours after the birth on Monday, telling reporters: “It’s been the most amazing experience I could ever possibly imagine. How any woman does what they do is beyond comprehension. But we’re both absolutely thrilled and so grateful to all the love and support from everybody out there. It’s been amazing, so we just wanted to share this with everybody.”

“I haven’t been to many births, this is definitely my first birth,” he continued. “It was amazing, absolutely incredible. As I said, I’m so incredibly proud of my wife. As every father and parent would ever say, your baby is absolutely amazing, but this little thing is absolutely to die for, so I’m just over the moon.”