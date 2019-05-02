Who Will Be the Godparents to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Royal Baby?

Baby Sussex could have some high-profile godparents!

U.K. bookies Ladbrokes have been taking bets surrounding Meghan Markle and Prince Harry‘s first child, from the baby’s due date to the name. Even who will be godparents to the newest royal is up for speculation.

The current frontrunners are Harry’s longtime pal Charlie Van Straubenzee (1/8 odds) and Meghan’s close friend Jessica Mulroney (1/3 odds).

As one of Prince Harry‘s oldest friends, it will be no surprise if Charlie is named as a godfather to the couple’s first child. The two met at their prep school, Ludgrove. Harry was a classmate of Charlie’s late brother, Henry (who tragically died in a car crash in 2002). Prince William is a close friend of Charlie’s brother, Thomas (who is a godfather to Princess Charlotte), and both princes are joint patrons of a memorial fund to help schools in Uganda set up in Henry’s name.

And although Meghan and her friend are separated by thousands of miles, Jessica will likely play a role in the royal baby’s life. After all, the Toronto-based stylist’s three children – 8-year-old twin boys John and Brian and 5-year-old daughter Ivy – all played important roles in Meghan’s May wedding.

Harry’s older brother, Prince William, and sister-in-law, Kate Middleton, currently have 3/1 odds, but it’s an unlikely choice. In royal tradition, uncles and aunts already have a role in the child’s life, so godparents are usually friends of the parents or less direct relatives. In fact, Harry is not a godfather to Prince George, Princess Charlotte or Prince Louis.

Meghan is godmother to both of Benita Litt’s daughters – Remi and Rylan, who both served as bridesmaids at the royal wedding – so it may be time for the Duchess of Sussex to return the sentiment, and the odds are currently 2/1.

Nicolas van Cutsem has 5/1 odds. After all, he and wife Alice named Prince Harry as a godfather to their daughter Florence, who was a bridesmaid at the royal wedding.

There may also be some familiar faces in the mix.

“Harry & Meghan have a load of options for the godparents, and I have a sneaky feeling that we could see a celeb or two get the call,” said William Hill spokesman Rupert Adams.

George and Amal Clooney are frontrunners when it comes to the stars at 8/1. Serena Williams is 10/1, David Beckham 20/1 and Elton John (who performed at the couple’s wedding reception) and Oprah Winfrey are both 33/1.

Others in the running are Abigail Spencer (6/1), Charles Spencer (12/1), Zara or Mike Tindall (14/1) and Princess Eugenie (25/1).

Several of Meghan and Harry’s friends could get the call. Prince George has seven godparents, Princess Charlotte has five and Prince Louis has six.

Baby Sussex’s godparents will likely be announced ahead of the child’s christening.