Bookies Predict Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Will Name Their Baby Girl After This Royal Family Member

Will Meghan Markle and Prince Harry name their baby girl after Harry's grandfather?

Following the death of Prince Philip last month, U.K. gambling site Ladbrokes has seen Philippa grow as a popular prediction for Meghan and Harry's daughter. They have slashed the betting odds on the name to 3/1.

"The support for baby Philippa is showing no signs of slowing down, and we've been forced to trim the odds again that it's the name for Harry and Meghan's daughter," said Jessica O'Reilly of Ladbrokes.

If they did pay tribute to Prince Philip in their second child's name, they wouldn't be alone. Harry's cousins Princess Eugenie and Zara Tindall both paid tribute to their grandfather just before his death by giving their newborn sons the middle name Philip.

Other top name predictions also honor members of the royal family. Diana, after Harry's late mother Princess Diana, and Elizabeth, after Harry's grandmother the Queen, are near the top of the leaderboard at 5/1 and 10/1, respectively.

Allegra (10/1), Alexandria (12/1), Grace (16/1), Emma (16/1), Rose (16/1), Alice (16/1) and Victoria (16/1) are other favorites.

When Meghan, 39, and Prince Harry, 36, welcomed their first child in 2019, they chose a moniker that was not on the betting companies' radars, naming their son Archie.

The couple announced their pregnancy news on Valentine's Day with a stunning black-and-white photo that was taken remotely via iPad by their friend and longtime photographer, Misan Harriman. A smiling (and barefoot!) Harry looks lovingly at Meghan, who cradles her baby bump as she rests in his lap.

"To have a boy then a girl — what more can you ask for?" Harry said.

