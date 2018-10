It didn’t take long for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry began to be showered with baby gifts after their pregnancy announcement!

While attending a welcome reception at Admiralty House in Sydney, Australia on Monday, the royal couple were given presents by the Governor General Peter Cosgrove and his wife, Lady Lynne Cosgrove.

“That’s so cute, it’s our first baby gift!” Meghan said in PEOPLE’s Facebook Live video, as she received a fluffy stuffed kangaroo (complete with a baby joey!).