Oops! Royal Family Tweet Had Fans Thinking Meghan Markle Already Gave Birth to the Royal Baby

It’s a royal baby false alarm – again!

Fans are anxious to meet Meghan Markle and Prince Harry‘s first child – due any day! – and photos of a baby posted by Buckingham Palace’s official social media accounts on Monday caused some to believe the new royal had already arrived.

However, the images were of Sophie, Countess of Wessex, visiting newborns in programs supported by the Queen Elizabeth Diamond Jubilee Trust that help tackle avoidable blindness in premature babies in India. Prince Edward’s wife, dressed in protective clothing and a hairnet, lovingly smiles at the infants and viewed a screening take place.

“Woke up to a picture of a baby on the #royalfamily Instagram page and my [heart] stopped,” PEOPLE Now’s Royal Correspondent Imogen Lloyd Webber tweeted on Monday.

Others were momentarily tricked too. One fan commented on Instagram, “Who else first thought that was Meghan’s baby?” garnering a number of replies that they weren’t alone.

Woke up to a picture of a baby on the #royalfamily Instagram page and my ❤️ stopped. While we wait for the #royalbaby, #HappyAnniversary to #kateandwilliam and a photo covering the #royalwedding from 8 years ago. Time flies! pic.twitter.com/u1FV1aZMjH — Imogen Lloyd Webber (@illoydwebber) April 29, 2019

The sighting of an ambulance near Meghan and Harry‘s new home of Frogmore Cottage in Windsor Castle on Friday caused some fans to believe the Duchess of Sussex had gone into labor.

But South Central Ambulance Service, the local ambulance service serving Windsor, confirms to PEOPLE that the vehicle was one of their driver training ambulances.

“South Central Ambulance Service will continue to care for all patients in Windsor in the usual way,” the organization said in a statement. “It is not possible to comment on the general movement of ambulances around the Windsor area and patient confidentiality must be respected at all times. Furthermore, we do not comment on operational matters relating to members of the Royal Household.”

It’s highly unlikely that Meghan will be traveling anywhere via ambulance unless there is an emergency – and in any case, there won’t be a vehicle on standby for her.

The royal couple recently announced details surrounding the birth of their first child, revealing that they “have taken a personal decision to keep the plans around the arrival of their baby private.”

“The Duke and Duchess look forward to sharing the exciting news with everyone once they have had an opportunity to celebrate privately as a new family,” according to a statement released by Buckingham Palace.