How Meghan Markle's Post-Baby Debut Will Differ from Kate Middleton's Post-Birth Appearances

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are breaking from royal tradition.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who are expecting their first child in the coming days, revealed in a statement on Thursday that they “have taken a personal decision to keep the plans around the arrival of their baby private.”

This is a stark contrast to Kate Middleton and Prince William, as the births of all three of their children – Prince George, 5, Princess Charlotte, 3, and Prince Louis, who turns 1 this month – have been met with public fanfare.

It was announced before all three of Kate’s deliveries that she would be giving birth in the private Lindo Wing of St. Mary’s Hospital in London, following in the footsteps of Princess Diana, who welcomed both William and Harry there. Like Diana, Kate and William also debuted their three babies on the steps of the Lindo Wing shortly after the births, not making the world wait long to get their first glimpse of the new heirs.

Image zoom Prince William and Kate Middleton introduce Prince Louis in 2018

Image zoom Princess Diana and Prince Charles introduce Prince William Tim Graham/Getty Images

The palace would not confirm whether Meghan and Harry were planning on having their baby at home at their newly-renovated Frogmore Cottage or in a nearby hospital. But it is very unlikely Meghan will give birth at the private Lindo Wing.

With the couple’s recent move to their new country abode, if they do choose a hospital it will be closer to home instead of traveling the 25 miles to St. Mary’s. There are several options near the town of Windsor – including Princess Margaret Hospital and King Edward VII Hospital – or Frimley Park Hospital in Surrey, where Sophie, Countess of Wessex, had her two children.

Image zoom Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Facundo Arrizabalaga - Pool/Getty

Wherever the couple decides to welcome their child, royal fans are not getting a look at the newborn outside the hospital.

Instead, Meghan and Harry will take part in a photo op with their new baby on the grounds of Windsor Castle within a few days of welcoming their first child.

The palace will also, however, when the Duchess of Sussex is in labor — just as they’ve done in the past with Kate. Meghan and Harry will then likely announce their baby’s arrival on their new Instagram account, @sussexroyal.

Image zoom Meghan Markle Chris Jackson/Getty

Meghan and Harry may opt to release more photos on their Instagram page in the baby’s first weeks. Less than two weeks after Prince Louis was born, adorable portraits of the little royal were released. A solo shot was taken just three days after his birth by mom Kate, while Princess Charlotte was on big sister duty for a joint shot in which she placed a sweet kiss on her brother’s forehead.

The release of the photos came as a surprise, as Kate and William usually shared their children’s first portraits about a month after their births.

Image zoom Princess Charlotte, Prince William, Prince George, Prince Louis and Kate Middleton PA Images/Sipa

Fans may have to wait until the baby’s christening for the first live look at the little royal.

Prince George’s christening occurred in late October (more than three months after he was born), at the Chapel Royal in London’s St. James’s Palace. Charlotte’s was held two months after her birth at the St. Mary Magdalene Church in Norfolk, on the grounds of the Queen’s Sandringham estate — and very close to William and Kate’s country home, Anmer Hall.

Louis was christened at the same place as his older brother in July, about three months after his world debut. The event was also special because it marked the first time the world saw Kate and William as a family of five!