Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's New Home with Archie Is 'So Cute and Warm': 'It's a Fresh Start'

More than two weeks after the birth of their son Archie Harrison, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are settling into life as a family of three at Frogmore Cottage in Windsor.

The royal couple renovated the single-family home of about five bedrooms earlier this year in anticipation of Archie’s arrival. Located about 25 miles from their former Kensington Palace two-bedroom home, it has become the perfect oasis for the new parents.

“Their home is so cute and warm,” a source tells PEOPLE. “The energy of the space is so much better [than Kensington Palace]. It’s a total fresh start.”

The new parents (who are getting used to 4 a.m. wake-ups with Archie!) are happily nesting at Frogmore Cottage—though the grounds of nearby Frogmore House, where Harry and Meghan held their evening wedding reception last year, will become open to the public for three days of tours next week.

The family could find the perfect escape in a trip to Rome, where Harry will take part in a charity polo match on Friday. Despite the hubbub, they are soaking up these early weeks with Archie. Says the source: “They’re both really excited.”

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry with baby Archie Dominic Lipinski - WPA Pool/Getty

Moving to Windsor “is a really healthy thing to do,” a longtime friend previously told PEOPLE, noting that the rigid constraints of Kensington Palace are not for all. “I presume it must be nice to get out and away. Without neighbors who are all either family or staff [at Kensington Palace], they will now have their own thing.”

And it’s the perfect place to entertain their steady stream of visitors. Last week, the new parents introduced their “bundle of joy” to his uncle Prince William and aunt Kate Middleton along with grandfather Prince Charles.

There’s a custom kitchen and dining room, where Harry plans to “do some entertaining.”

Said one pal, “He likes having his friends around him.”

Frogmore Cottag Shutterstock

With its lush gardens, green fields and serene lake, the grounds of Windsor offer endless acres to roam with Archie and the couple’s two dogs.

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry and baby Archi Press Association via AP

“It has the most amazing mulberry walk, where we would pick mulberries for Prince Philip’s mulberry gin,” said a former palace staffer. “And when the Queen is there on a Sunday afternoon, it is a five-minute walk up the hill for tea with Granny. It is gorgeous.”