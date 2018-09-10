Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Just Shared All the Details of Their Whirlwind Tour Down Under

Let the countdown begin! The dates and locations for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s much-anticipated tour Down Under for have been released.

The 16-day tour of Australia, Fiji, Tonga and New Zealand will see the couple arrive in Sydney on Oct. 16 and then head to the popular tourist spot of Dubbo, in New South Wales, a day later. Then it is on to Melbourne before retuning to Sydney in time for the Invictus Games, Harry’s Paralympic-style event created for wounded or injured armed service members. The Invictus Games runs from Oct. 20 through Oct 27.

In addition to focusing on servicemen and women, the newlyweds will also highlight forest conservation efforts via Queen Elizabeth’s canopy project.

They will travel to Fraser Island, the world’s largest sand island, that sits just off Australia’s Queensland coast. The tour ends on Oct. 31 at the lakeside town of Rotorua in New Zealand, which is known for its bubbling mud pools fueled by the geothermal activity, and traditional Maori culture.

“The program across these four Commonwealth counties will focus on youth leadership, environmental and conservation efforts — including the dedication of several new Queen’s Commonwealth Canopy projects — and the recovery and rehabilitation of servicemen and woman through the Invictus Games Sydney 2018,” the couple’s office at Kensington Palace said in a statement.

The full list of dates and places the couple will visit are:

Tuesday, Oct. 16: Sydney, Australia

Wednesday, Oct. 17: Dubbo, Australia

Thursday, Oct. 18: Melbourne, Australia

Friday, Oct 19: Sydney, Australia

Saturday, October 20: Sydney, Australia

Sunday, October 21: Sydney, Australia

Monday, October 22: Fraser Island, Australia

Tuesday, October 23: Suva, Fiji

Wednesday, October 24: Suva, Fiji

Thursday, October 25: Nadi, Fiji and Nuku’alofa, Tonga

Friday, October 26: Nuku’alofa, Tonga and Sydney, Australia

Saturday, October 27: Sydney, Australia

Sunday, October 28: Wellington, New Zealand

Monday, October 29: Wellington, New Zealand and Abel Tasman National Park, New Zealand

Tuesday, October 30: Auckland, New Zealand

Wednesday, October 31: Rotorua, New Zealand

Additional details about the individual visits will be issued closer to the tour.