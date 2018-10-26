Meghan Markle Has First Major Princess Moment of the Tour in Fairy Tale Gown Covered with Birds

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are back in Sydney.

After a scary moment when the pilot of their plane had to abort the landing due to another aircraft on the runway, the royal couple have returned to Australia to attend the Australian Geographic Society Awards after touring Fiji and Tonga over the past few days.

Meghan, who seemed unfazed by the earlier incident, made a fairy tale entrance in her most glamorous dress of the tour: a tea-length black and white gown by Oscar de la Renta that appropriately featured bird designs. Though they grouped together in the bodice, the bird outlines became more spread out and apparent near the illusion neckline and full skirt.

She wore her hair in a gorgeous blowout and completed the look with her trusty in black.

The royal parents-to-be presented a couple of awards during the ceremony to honor the highest achievements in conservation and adventure. The awards, an annual gathering of Australia’s best in exploration, science and conservation, were hosted at the Shangri-La Hotel.

Harry also gave a speech about conserving the environment, quoting speeches by his father, Prince Charles, given almost 50 years ago that still ring true.

“My father and others have been speaking about the environment for decades – not basing it on fallacy or new-age hypothesis, but rooted in science and facts, and the sobering awareness of our environmental vulnerability,” said Harry. “And while those speeches would sometimes fall on deaf ears, he and others were unrelenting in their commitment to preserve the most valuable resource we have – our planet.”

He added, “But let that be a cautionary tale. We are all here tonight because we care deeply about using the world’s resources wisely and safeguarding them for future generations. And, I am certain we are more aware of the need for this balance now, than ever before.”

The mom-to-be wore her first evening gown of the 16-day trip on their first night in Fiji during a state dinner—an elegant light blue caped dress that showed off her growing baby bump. She also went formal for a private audience with King Tupou VI and Queen Nanasipau’u in Tonga, wearing a white cap-sleeve beaded silk satin column gown by Theia.

Saturday marks the royal pair’s last day in Australia, and also the final day of the Invictus Games.

While Harry is usually the one to deliver speeches during their trip, Meghan gave her first royal tour speech when she addressed students and staff at the University of the South Pacific. She shared her own college experience at Northwestern University, and announce two new grants that support female staff members at the school.

“Everyone should be afforded the opportunity to receive the education they want, but more importantly the education they have the right to receive. And for women and girls in developing countries, this is vital,” she said. “When girls are given the right tools to succeed, they can create incredible futures, not only for themselves but for all of those around them.”