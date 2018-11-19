Meghan Markle Hits the Red Carpet in a Sequins Top for Royal Variety Performance with Harry

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are stepping out for a star-studded date night — which happens to fall on their six-month wedding anniversary!

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended the Royal Variety Performance at The London Palladium on Monday, an annual televised event that aids the Royal Variety Charity to benefit hundreds of UK entertainers in need of help and assistance as a result of old age, ill-health or hard times.

Meghan wore an outfit by Safiyaa, featuring black sequins with a leaf pattern adorning the halter top that showed off a glimpse of her growing baby bump, for her first appearance at the Royal Variety Performance. She pulled her hair back into an elegant updo that highlighted her dazzling earrings.

Harry, who looked dapper in a classic tuxedo and black bow tie, first attended the star-studded event — which has previously featured performances by Lady Gaga, The Beatles and Elton John — in 2015 at the Royal Albert Hall.

Before heading inside, Meghan accepted a gift from a young fan. She then briefly took Harry’s hand as they headed towards the entrance.

This year, the show was hosted by Greg Davies and included performances from Take That, George Ezra, Clean Bandit, the cast of Tina, The Tina Turner Musical and Andrea and Matteo Bocelli.

Meghan and Harry will also be entertained by the cast of Hamilton, just three months after the royal couple attended a gala performance of the West End musical with show creator Lin-Manuel Miranda to raise funds for one of Harry’s longtime charities, Sentebale. Meghan even incorporated a throwback to the special performance in her outfit on Monday, opting for the same clutch!

The royal parents-to-be will met a number of performers both before and after the show.

The origins of the Royal Variety Performance date back to 1912, when King George V and Queen Mary agreed to attend a “Royal Command Performance” at the Palace Theatre in London in aid of the Variety Artistes’ Benevolent Fund. In July 1919, the second Royal show was performed and was the first to be billed a “Royal Variety Performance.”

Held at London’s Coliseum, the show was staged as a “celebration of peace” and, as the official announcement expressed, “had been commanded by The King to show his appreciation of the generous manner in which artistes of the variety stage had helped the numerous funds connected with the War.”