Will Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Attend King Charles' Coronation? What We Know So Far

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been invited to the May 6 crowning ceremony, which falls on their son Prince Archie's birthday

By
Stephanie Petit
Stephanie Petit
Stephanie Petit

Stephanie Petit is a Royals Writer and Reporter at PEOPLE.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on March 23, 2023 01:55 PM
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex attend the National Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul's Cathedral
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. Photo: Karwai Tang/WireImage

As King Charles' May 6 coronation draws near, it remains unclear if Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will travel to the U.K. to attend his father's crowning ceremony.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who have resided in Meghan's home state of California since 2020 after stepping back as senior members of the royal family, have been invited to the event at Westminster Abbey, where King Charles and Queen Camilla will be officially crowned in a historic ceremony.

A spokesperson for the couple told The Sunday Times in a statement earlier this month, "I can confirm The Duke has recently received email correspondence from His Majesty's office regarding the coronation."

However, Harry and Meghan's spokesperson added that their attendance wasn't confirmed yet. "An immediate decision on whether The Duke and Duchess will attend will not be disclosed by us at this time," the statement continued.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex,
King Charles; Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. Chris Jackson/Getty; Taylor Hill/WireImage

A source close to Prince Harry, 38, and Meghan, 41, told PEOPLE in February that an invitation to the historic event had yet to be extended. However, a palace insider said at the time that the couple would be invited to his father's coronation.

Relations between the Sussexes and the royal family have remained strained in the wake of Prince Harry's memoir release in January. In an interview with ITV's Tom Bradby surrounding the book, Harry said of the coronation, "There's a lot that can happen between now and then. But, you know, the door is always open. The ball is in their court. There's a lot to be discussed, and I really hope that they are willing to sit down and talk about it."

King Charles, 74, was said to be eager for the situation "calm down" in time for his coronation.

A source close to the royal household told PEOPLE: "It is such a momentous occasion for Charles, and he would want his son to be at the coronation to witness it. He would like to have Harry back in the family. If they don't sort it out, it will always be part of the King's reign and how he has left his family disjointed. He has had a reputation as a distant parent, and it would be awful for him for that to continue."

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, Prince Charles, Prince of Wales and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex
Meghan Markle, King Charles and Prince Harry. Samir Hussein/WireImage

It also remains unclear if Prince Harry and Meghan would bring their two children, 3-year-old Prince Archie and 1-year-old Princess Lilibet, with them to the U.K. — and if the little ones would play any role in the coronation events.

The crowning ceremony for King Charles takes place on his grandson Archie's fourth birthday. Last year, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex spent Lilibet's first birthday in the U.K. as they were in the country for Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee weekend in June. They had people over for a "casual, intimate backyard picnic" at their Frogmore Cottage home and shared a new photo of their daughter (showing off her red hair!) to celebrate the occasion.

The trip to the U.K. last summer marked the first time Lili, who was born in California in 2021, visited her father's home country and met many of her relatives, including great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth and grandfather Charles.

However, the news of Meghan and Harry receiving an invitation to the coronation came just days after a spokesperson for the couple's Archewell Foundation confirmed to PEOPLE that they have been asked to leave their U.K. home.

"We can confirm The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been requested to vacate their residence at Frogmore Cottage," the spokesperson said.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 18: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex arrive at the United Nations Headquarters on July 18, 2022 in New York City. Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex is the keynote speaker during the United Nations General assembly to mark the observance of Nelson Mandela International Day where the 2020 U.N. Nelson Mandela Prize will be awarded to Mrs. Marianna Vardinogiannis of Greece and Dr. Morissanda Kouyaté of Guinea. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Michael M. Santiago/Getty

Prince Harry may have another reason to be in the U.K. this May: the Duke of Sussex is one of several high-profile figures bringing damages claims against Mirror Group Newspapers over alleged unlawful information gathering, and the trial is set to begin on May 9 — just three days after the coronation.

It is unclear if Harry will appear as a witness in the case.

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex pose at the IGF Reception during day two of the Invictus Games The Hague 2020 at Zuiderpark on April 17, 2022 in The Hague, Netherlands.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Chris Jackson/Getty

With just weeks to go until the coronation, even Oprah Winfrey has shared her advice for Meghan and Harry regarding the event.

The talk show legend recently appeared on CBS Mornings with longtime friend Gayle King, who asked, "It's been reported that Harry and Meghan have received an invitation to the coronation. Do you think they should go? Do you think they should not go? Is it something you'd like to comment on?"

Oprah said, "I think they should do what they feel is best for them and for their family. That's what I think. That's what the bottom line — it comes down to: What do you feel like is the best thing for you?"

"They haven't asked me my opinion," Oprah, who was a guest at the couple's May 2018 wedding, added with a smile.

Related Articles
Oprah Winfrey, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex
Oprah Winfrey Shares Her Thoughts on Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Attending the Coronation
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex,
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Receive Invitation to Coronation — But Don't Confirm If They'll Go
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex attend the National Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul's Cathedral
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Are 'Matter-of-Fact' About Frogmore Cottage Eviction, Says Source
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Kirsty O'Connor/AP/Shutterstock (13381259a) From left, Kate, the Princess of Wales, Prince William, Prince of Wales, Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex walk to meet members of the public at Windsor Castle, following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday, in Windsor, England Royals, Windsor, United Kingdom - 10 Sep 2022
Royal Family Didn't Come to Princess Lilibet's Christening Despite Invite from Meghan and Harry
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex leave after a service of thanksgiving for the reign of Queen Elizabeth II at St Paul's Cathedral in London, Friday, June 3, 2022 on the second of four days of celebrations to mark the Platinum Jubilee. The events over a long holiday weekend in the U.K. are meant to celebrate the monarch's 70 years of service
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Told 'to Vacate' Their U.K. Home, Frogmore Cottage
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=f9WMpiH8qd8 Harry & Meghan | Official Trailer 2 | Netflix Credit: Netflix/Youtube
Palace Will Update Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet's Titles on Royal Family Website
LONDON, ENGLAND - JUNE 02: Prince George, Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte in the carriage procession at Trooping the Colour during Queen Elizabeth II Platinum Jubilee on June 02, 2022 in London, England. The Platinum Jubilee of Elizabeth II is being celebrated from June 2 to June 5, 2022, in the UK and Commonwealth to mark the 70th anniversary of the accession of Queen Elizabeth II on 6 February 1952. Trooping The Colour, also known as The Queen's Birthday Parade, is a military ceremony performed by regiments of the British Army that has taken place since the mid-17th century. It marks the official birthday of the British Sovereign. This year, from June 2 to June 5, 2022, there is the added celebration of the Platinum Jubilee of Elizabeth II in the UK and Commonwealth to mark the 70th anniversary of her accession to the throne on 6 February 1952. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)
Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis to Join Coronation Carriage Ride: Report
Prince Harry, Princess Diana
Prince Harry Remembers Mom Princess Diana's Legacy in Letter to HIV Charity: 'She Led with Empathy'
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attend a Summer Party at the British Ambassador's residence; Frogmore Cottage
All About Frogmore Cottage, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's U.K. Home That They've Been Told 'to Vacate'
Meghan ;Harry ;Lilibet
Meghan and Harry's Daughter Princess Lilibet Christened in Intimate California Ceremony
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=f9WMpiH8qd8 Harry & Meghan | Official Trailer 2 | Netflix Credit: Netflix/Youtube
Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet: Why Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Kids Now Have Royal Titles
Prince Harry Meghan Markle Archie Lilibet
Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet's Titles Updated on Royal Family's Website
The new Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, Britain's Prince Edward, Duke of Edinburgh (L) and Britain's Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh (R) pose for a photograph with Marianna Melnyk, aged 10, from the Ukrainian community at the City Chambers in Edinburgh to mark one year since the city's formal response to the invasion of Ukraine on March 10, 2023. - Britain's King Charles III on Friday awarded his younger brother Edward the title Duke of Edinburgh, in line with the wishes of the late Queen Elizabeth II and her husband Prince Philip.
Prince Edward and Sophie Step Out in Scotland as the New Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, the Patron of the Rugby Football League hosts the Rugby League World Cup 2021 draws for the men's, women's and wheelchair tournaments at Buckingham Palace
Prince Harry Talks Reincarnation — and What Animal He Wants to Come Back As
Sophie Wessex
King Charles Gives Royal Title That Previously Belonged to Prince Philip to Brother Prince Edward
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex,
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Have Yet to Be Invited to King Charles' Coronation