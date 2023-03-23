Will Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Attend King Charles' Coronation? What We Know So Far

As King Charles' May 6 coronation draws near, it remains unclear if Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will travel to the U.K. to attend his father's crowning ceremony.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who have resided in Meghan's home state of California since 2020 after stepping back as senior members of the royal family, have been invited to the event at Westminster Abbey, where King Charles and Queen Camilla will be officially crowned in a historic ceremony.

A spokesperson for the couple told The Sunday Times in a statement earlier this month, "I can confirm The Duke has recently received email correspondence from His Majesty's office regarding the coronation."

However, Harry and Meghan's spokesperson added that their attendance wasn't confirmed yet. "An immediate decision on whether The Duke and Duchess will attend will not be disclosed by us at this time," the statement continued.

A source close to Prince Harry, 38, and Meghan, 41, told PEOPLE in February that an invitation to the historic event had yet to be extended. However, a palace insider said at the time that the couple would be invited to his father's coronation.

Relations between the Sussexes and the royal family have remained strained in the wake of Prince Harry's memoir release in January. In an interview with ITV's Tom Bradby surrounding the book, Harry said of the coronation, "There's a lot that can happen between now and then. But, you know, the door is always open. The ball is in their court. There's a lot to be discussed, and I really hope that they are willing to sit down and talk about it."

King Charles, 74, was said to be eager for the situation "calm down" in time for his coronation.

A source close to the royal household told PEOPLE: "It is such a momentous occasion for Charles, and he would want his son to be at the coronation to witness it. He would like to have Harry back in the family. If they don't sort it out, it will always be part of the King's reign and how he has left his family disjointed. He has had a reputation as a distant parent, and it would be awful for him for that to continue."

It also remains unclear if Prince Harry and Meghan would bring their two children, 3-year-old Prince Archie and 1-year-old Princess Lilibet, with them to the U.K. — and if the little ones would play any role in the coronation events.

The crowning ceremony for King Charles takes place on his grandson Archie's fourth birthday. Last year, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex spent Lilibet's first birthday in the U.K. as they were in the country for Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee weekend in June. They had people over for a "casual, intimate backyard picnic" at their Frogmore Cottage home and shared a new photo of their daughter (showing off her red hair!) to celebrate the occasion.

The trip to the U.K. last summer marked the first time Lili, who was born in California in 2021, visited her father's home country and met many of her relatives, including great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth and grandfather Charles.

However, the news of Meghan and Harry receiving an invitation to the coronation came just days after a spokesperson for the couple's Archewell Foundation confirmed to PEOPLE that they have been asked to leave their U.K. home.

"We can confirm The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been requested to vacate their residence at Frogmore Cottage," the spokesperson said.

Prince Harry may have another reason to be in the U.K. this May: the Duke of Sussex is one of several high-profile figures bringing damages claims against Mirror Group Newspapers over alleged unlawful information gathering, and the trial is set to begin on May 9 — just three days after the coronation.

It is unclear if Harry will appear as a witness in the case.

With just weeks to go until the coronation, even Oprah Winfrey has shared her advice for Meghan and Harry regarding the event.

The talk show legend recently appeared on CBS Mornings with longtime friend Gayle King, who asked, "It's been reported that Harry and Meghan have received an invitation to the coronation. Do you think they should go? Do you think they should not go? Is it something you'd like to comment on?"

Oprah said, "I think they should do what they feel is best for them and for their family. That's what I think. That's what the bottom line — it comes down to: What do you feel like is the best thing for you?"

"They haven't asked me my opinion," Oprah, who was a guest at the couple's May 2018 wedding, added with a smile.