Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Arrive at Invictus Games Opening Ceremony Hand-in-Hand

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex kicked off the Invictus Games after the COVID-19 pandemic delayed the event for two years

Although the Invictus Games hosted in the Netherlands was originally scheduled for 2020, the Paralympic-style event was delayed until 2021 and then again to 2022 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But Harry, 37, and Meghan, 40, were beaming at the opening ceremony on Saturday night.

For their arrival on the yellow carpet, Prince Harry wore a grey suit sans ties for the event, while Meghan sported an off-the-shoulder white top and black trousers.

Prince Harry and Meghan attended a welcome reception for athletes on Friday night before watching the Jaguar Land Rover Driving Challenge on Saturday ahead of the opening ceremony. The couple even got in on the action, with Prince Harry joining a team to take on a driving obstacle course.

Later, Meghan and Harry jumped in mini kiddie cars, taking the passenger seats as young drivers took the wheel around a course.

Meghan previously joined Prince Harry at the 2017 Invictus Games in Toronto (her adopted hometown, where she lived while starring on Suits), where they made their official public debut as a couple. She was by his side again in 2018 for the Sydney Games, shortly after the couple announced they were expecting their first child, son Archie Harrison.

In 2014, Harry — who served a decade in the British army and two tours in Afghanistan — was inspired to establish the Invictus Games, a Paralympic-style competitive event showing the unconquerable spirit of wounded, ill and injured servicemen and women.

The Invictus Games have previously been held in London in 2014, Orlando in 2016, Toronto in 2017 and Sydney in 2018. They will next take place in Düsseldorf, Germany, in 2023.