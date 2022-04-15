On their way to the Invictus Games, Meghan and Prince Harry made a pit stop in the U.K. to visit with Harry's grandmother Queen Elizabeth

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Attend First Event of the Invictus Games — See Her All-White Outfit!

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are in the Netherlands and getting ready for the Invictus Games.

On Friday, the couple made their first appearance at a welcome reception for teams as well as their family and friends in The Hague. Meghan sported an all white ensemble featuring wide-leg trousers with a matching oversized blazer, while Harry opted for a suit sans tie.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

They were escorted by Team Netherlands athletes and some of their family members, including a mom who used carried her baby reportedly wrapped in Meghan's tan coat.

Meghan and Harry met members of Ukraine's team, who gifted Prince Harry with a calendar from the organization Come Back Alive. Launched in 2014, Come Back Alive became the biggest organization providing support to the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to their website.

This evening, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will also attend a second reception for dignitaries hosted by the City of The Hague and Dutch Ministry of Defence.

On their way to the Invictus Games, Meghan and Prince Harry made a stop in the U.K. to visit with Harry's grandmother Queen Elizabeth.

prince harry, meghan markle Prince Harry and Meghan Markle | Credit: Aaron Chown/PA Images via Getty

Meghan, 40, has not returned to Europe since March 2020, when she and Prince Harry, 37, carried out their final round of royal engagements before they officially stepped back as working royals at the end of that month.

Prince Harry has returned to the U.K. on two occasions: for his grandfather Prince Philip's funeral in April 2021 and again to unveil a statue of his late mother Princess Diana alongside older brother Prince William in July 2021. (In addition to the COVID-19 pandemic limiting travel, Meghan gave birth to their daughter Lilibet Diana — named after the Queen's childhood nickname and Harry's mother — in June.)

This year's Games were originally scheduled for 2020 but delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Monday, a spokesperson for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex confirmed that Meghan will join Prince Harry in the Netherlands for the first several days of the Invictus Games, the international sports competition founded by Harry for wounded service members and veterans.

But it won't be Meghan's first Invictus experience. In 2017, she joined Harry at the Toronto Games, marking the couple's first official appearance together. She was by his side again in 2018 for the Sydney Games, shortly after the couple announced they were expecting their first child, son Archie Harrison.

prince harry, meghan markle Prince Harry and Meghan Markle | Credit: Chris Jackson/Getty

In 2014, Harry — who served a decade in the British army and two tours in Afghanistan — was inspired to establish the Invictus Games, a Paralympic-style competitive event showing the unconquerable spirit of wounded, ill and injured servicemen and women.

Harry said at a Nov. 2021 gala at New York City's Intrepid Museum that he created the Invictus Games "to honor the legacy of those who have given so much" as well as to show "that the men and women who have experienced service injuries, as well as their families, are the strongest people in the world...and they deserve a platform to be seen, a platform to be recognized and a platform to be truly celebrated."

Harry and Meghan Invictus Games Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at Invictus Games in 2018 | Credit: Mark Metcalfe/Getty

The Invictus Games have previously been held in London in 2014, Orlando in 2016, Toronto in 2017 and Sydney in 2018. They will next take place in Düsseldorf, Germany, in 2023.