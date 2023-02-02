Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Join Jennifer Aniston and Katy Perry at Ellen and Portia's Vow Renewal

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were among the guests who witnessed Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi's surprise vow renewal.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended a gathering on Tuesday, which was thought to be a 50th birthday party for de Rossi — however, the celebration turned into a vow renewal ceremony for DeGeneres and de Rossi officiated by Kris Jenner at their new home, where the couple moved in last week.

Not only did DeGeneres have no idea about the vow renewal — quietly yet meticulously planned by deRossi, who only told a few people about it as the event neared — but de Rossi also surprised to her wife of 14 years by wearing her 2008 Zac Posen wedding gown, quickly changing into the dress before the ceremony began.

In a video shared to The Ellen Degeneres Show's YouTube channel, Prince Harry and Meghan are seen among the group watching the romantic moment unfold.

Other famous faces at the event included Gwyneth Paltrow, Jennifer Aniston, Carol Burnett, Courteney Cox, Melissa Etheridge, Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have talked about their friendship with DeGeneres and de Rossi, with Meghan appearing on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in November 2021. There, the pair chatted about spending Halloween together.

"We wanted to do something fun for the kids, and then the kids were just not into it at all," Meghan said of son Archie Harrison, 3, and daughter Lilibet Diana, 1.

TheEllenShow/Youtube

She added that Archie had a dinosaur costume but only wore the outfit for "about five minutes."

"Not even five minutes," DeGeneres chimed in. "Finally Harry talked him into putting the head on."

Meanwhile, Lili was dressed up as a skunk, "like Flower from Bambi," Meghan described it.

TheEllenShow/Youtube

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

Prince Harry, 38, and Meghan, 41, have kept a low profile since Harry's memoir, Spare, hit bookshelves last month.

DeGeneres and de Rossi's surprise vow renewal also hosted Courteney Cox, who was included in Prince Harry's book. In Spare, he recalled visiting Los Angeles in 2016, resulting in taking psychedelic mushrooms that were in the actress' fridge.

To make the story extra interesting, Prince Harry was a big fan of Friends.

"Day after day, night after night, I sat around eating takeaway, watching 24. Or Friends. I think I might've watched every episode of Friends in 2013. I decided I was a Chandler," he wrote.