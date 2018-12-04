Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Step Out for Their First Christmas Carol Service Together

Meghan Markle joined Prince Harry on Tuesday for one of his annual Christmas traditions.

The royal couple made a poignant contribution to a seasonal service in support of one of the prince’s favorite causes, which was set up in the name of a late close friend.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The Henry van Straubenzee Memorial Fund helps schools in Uganda, Africa, and was named for one of the prince’s school friends who died in a car accident. Both Prince Harry and Prince William are patrons of the charity.

Can’t get enough of PEOPLE’s Royals coverage? Sign up for our newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

Meghan, who is pregnant with her first child, gave a reading from the poem “Our Deepest Fear” by Marianne Williamson at the Christmas carol service, which Harry attended solo last year after announcing his engagement to Meghan.

The Image Direct

Harry, 34, was very close to Henry — they went to Ludgrove prep school together — while Prince William counts Henry’s older brother, Thomas, as one of his best friends. Thomas is a godfather to Princess Charlotte.

Harry and Meghan also went to the wedding of Thomas’ younger brother, Charlie van Straubenzee, to Daisy Jenks over the summer.

The couple’s night out coincided with Queen Elizabeth’s annual white-tie evening reception for diplomats, attended by Prince William and Kate Middleton.