Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Join the Queen for the Christening of Zara Tindall's Daughter

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry and Queen Elizabeth made a surprise visit to a country village on Sunday for the christening of Lena Tindall.

And the ceremony for the baby daughter of Harry’s cousin Zara Tindall and her husband Mike Tindall saw Harry, 34, taking on his latest key role: godfather, PEOPLE confirms.

Dad-to-be Harry follows his brother Prince William in being a godparent to one of the Tindall children — William is godfather to the Tindalls’ oldest daughter Mia, 5.

Meghan, 37, who is due to give birth in late April, wore a vintage 1960s brown silk coat by Dior Haute Couture and small navy blue beret for the special day. She and her husband left the service hand-in-hand.

Proud dad and former England rugby player Mike Tindall was seen carrying his 9-month-old daughter from St. Nicholas Church in Cherington, Gloucestershire.

The royals were spotted at the church, about three miles from the royal estate at Gatcombe, where the Tindalls have a home. Pictures, first revealed in the Daily Mail, show the Queen, 92, carrying an order of service and other guests, including Zara’s divorced parents Princess Anne and Mark Phillips.

Last summer, a few weeks after Lena’s birth, Mike Tindall told PEOPLE everything was “brilliant so far.”

“So far, so good. I can’t complain,” the former rugby star added. “[Lena] eats, sleeps.”

Missing from the event were William and Kate Middleton, who were miles away marking St. Patrick’s Day with a special event. The couple were in west London toasting the Irish Guards regiment for a special St. Patrick’s Day ceremony.