See Meghan Markle’s Super Fast Wardrobe Change for Final Touchdown in New Zealand!

Kia Ora, New Zealand!

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry arrived in Wellington after a three-hour flight from Sydney, Australia, to kick off the final leg of their 16-day tour.

The royal couple, who are expecting their first child in the spring, traveled with Invictus Games competitors from New Zealand and were greeted at the airport by Prime Minister Rt. Hon. Jacinda Ardern.

Together, they congratulated the New Zealand athletes’ achievements at the Invictus Games and posed for a group photograph.

The duo will travel to the Government House shortly where they’ll be invited to hongi — a traditional Māori greeting in which people press their noses together — with the Governor-General’s Kuia and Kaumātua (Māori elders).

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry touchdown in New Zealand Hagen Hopkins/Getty

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Hagen Hopkins/Getty

Meghan, 37, sported a different outfit from the burgundy Hugo Boss dress she wore when she left Australia. The mother-to-be wore a black ASOS maternity dress, brown Karen Walker trench coat and black Sarah Flint heels, according to Meghans Mirror. Harry, 34, wore a black suit, white button-down shirt and a black tie.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern pose with Invictus Games athletes on arrival in New Zealand Hagen Hopkins/Getty

The royal couple greeting New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Hagen Hopkins/Getty

WATCH: Harry and Meghan arrive in Wellington for #RoyalVisitNZ Meghan seems to be struggling with her dress in the famous Wellington wind (as Kate did with Prince George in 2014) pic.twitter.com/AXpRpeivF7 — Emily Andrews (@byEmilyAndrews) October 28, 2018

DARREN ENGLAND/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock; REX/Shutterstock

Meghan is quickly mastering the art of the plane change. The Duchess of Sussex arrived at the airport in Hervey Bay, Australia, in a casual travel-ready outfit earlier this week — but had transformed from easygoing to elegant by the time the royal couple touched down in Suva, Fiji.

Instead of her button-down shirt and black pants, Meghan stepped out of the plane wearing a white long-sleeved dress by Australian brand Zimmermann paired with a matching fascinator by Stephen Jones, completing the look with a black Kaya Anna clutch and black slingback heels by Tabitha Simmons. Her hair, which she wore in a low bun to board the plane, was worn straight and sleek.

Meghan Markle in Fiji

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Tim Rooke/REX/Shutterstock

Meghan pulled the move again while bouncing from Fiji to Tonga. The former actress, who had started her day in a green short-sleeved shift dress by Jason Wu, stuck with jewel tones but changed into a red long-sleeved dress by Self-Portrait which featuring embroidered floral embellishment and was in the same hue as the Tongan flag. The mom-to-be also added black heels and a black clutch to complete the look.

The royal couple started their whirlwind 16-day tour Down Under in Sydney, with a number of day trips to other areas of the country, and kicked off the 2018 Invictus Games before spending a few days in Fiji and Tonga. They returned to Sydney for the end of the Invictus Games before heading to New Zealand to wrap their tour.