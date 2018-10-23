Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Have a Glamorous Arrival to Fiji – Complete with a Red Carpet!

Next stop: Fiji!

After spend the first leg of their royal tour Down Under in Australia, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry — who recently announced they are expecting their first child — arrived at Nausori Airport on Tuesday (local time). They were greeted with a red carpet – despite some windy weather that sent the walkway blowing and had Meghan holding onto her hat! – and they certainly looked the glamorous part.

The Duchess of Sussex, 37, was a vision in a white long-sleeved dress by Australian brand Zimmermann and a matching fascinator by Stephen Jones. She carried a black Kaya Anna clutch along with black heels.

Harry, 34, looked dapper in a simple grey suit and skinny black tie. He also wore three medals on his jacket.

Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock

Can’t get enough of PEOPLE’s Royals coverage? Sign up for our newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Samir Hussein / WireImage

Meghan Markle Kirsty Wigglesworth - Pool/Getty Images

For her accessories, Meghan looked no further than her own jewelry box. She sported a tennis bracelet that she previously wore as she headed into the hotel the night before her royal wedding in May, a piece of jewelry said to have been gifted to her from father-in-law Prince Charles.

The mom-to-be also wore the pearl and diamond drop earrings, a present from Queen Elizabeth. After Meghan debuted the earrings during her first solo outing with the monarch, she pulled a rewear last month, wearing the stunners again as she joined Prince Harry at the WellChild Awards.

Meghan Markle Samir Hussein / WireImage

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Dominic Lipinski/PA Images via Getty Images

Samir Hussein / WireImage

Their first day in Fiji also included meeting the country’s president, Jioji Konrote, and a welcome ceremony known as the Veirqaraqaravi Vakavanua, which embodies Fijian cultural identity and heritage. It mirrored that of the one attended by Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip in 1953, including dance performances, the presentation of the Tabua and a Kava ceremony.

RELATED VIDEO: Meghan Markle Just Broke Another Royal Style Rule with Her Most Daring Look Yet

On the heels of their pregnancy announcement, Prince Harry and Meghan did not changing their current tour schedule, which will see them travel to Fiji and Tonga, where the Zika virus has been detected.

The royal couple has reportedly sought medical advice about the virus, which can cause serious birth defects, including microcephaly.

Professor James G. Logan, Head of the Department of Disease Control at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, tells PEOPLE: “I’m sure that they will have sought travel health advice in terms of protective methods in terms of mosquito bites. There is a lot you can do to minimize risks.”

“The advice would be to wear a repellent which contains an active ingredient and wear that repellent all day and all evening. You have to put the repellent on like a hand cream. You have to really rub it in. If you squirt it on like a perfume, that won’t do anything because the mosquito will find a bit that’s not covered. A spray or a lotion is fine but really rub it in and reapply it often. There are four active ingredients, one of the main ones is DEET and it’s safe to use that during pregnancy.”

Meghan Markle in Bondi Beach Samir Hussein/WireImage

“Wearing long sleeves and baggy clothes will help,” he adds. “Mosquitos can even bite through jeans so if the clothing is loose it’s much harder for the mosquito to bite. Wearing light-colored clothing can help as these mosquitos are often attracted to dark clothing. It also helps you spot them, if you see a dark mosquito on a light piece of clothing.”

“Generally the risk is low but, there is still a risk and you need to weigh up how to protect yourself and make sure you are fully informed.”