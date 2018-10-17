Pregnant Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Arrive in Dubbo and Meet an Adorably Cheeky Young Local

Prince Harry is already proving what a wonderful dad he’ll be, after winning over a cheeky little admirer during day two of the tour alongside Meghan Markle.

The royal couple, who announced Monday that they are expecting their first child, arrived at the Dubbo City Regional Airport in Australia for the second stop on their whirlwind 16-day tour of Australia, Fiji, Tonga, and New Zealand.

After walking hand-in-hand along the tarmac, Meghan and Harry met a bunch of local school children who were gathered along the path, including one little boy who was particularly enthralled with Harry.

Once the prince, 34, greeted him, the five-year-old boy — identified as Luke Vincent of Buninyong Public School — leaped into his arms for a giant hug before playfully caressing his face and tugging at his beard.

As Harry laughed at the encounter, Meghan, 37, quickly came over to meet the animated young fan and was also greeted with a warm hug.

But the young lad could not get enough of Harry and rushed back over to the prince and gave him a hug, a kiss, and gently pet his head.

Luke Vincent touching Prince Harry's head Samir Hussein / WireImage

Luke Vincent hugging Meghan Markle Samir Hussein / WireImage

While interacting with the rest of the students and shaking each of their hands, Harry and Meghan often squatted down to speak with them.

On day two, Meghan went for a more casual look, wearing a white button-down Maison Kitsune blouse with a gray Serena Williams Collection blazer, denim jeans from Australian brand Outland, and black boots with her hair in a low ponytail.

Meanwhile, Harry opted for a blue button-down shirt with black pants for the occasion.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Samir Hussein / WireImage

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Cameron Spencer/Getty

After disembarking the plane, they were greeted by the Mayor of Dubbo Region Councillor Ben Shields and a welcoming party.

As they made their way down the line of people, Meghan and Harry each greeted them with a sincere smile and handshake.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Samir Hussein / WireImage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle greeting school kids

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Matt Baron/Shutterstock

The duo then attended the naming dedication and unveiling of a new aircraft in the Royal Flying Doctor Service fleet as part of celebrations for 90 years of delivering healthcare to people living in remote regions of the country.

“It is a great privilege for us to have you here today,” a spokeswoman for the RFDS said in her opening remarks before the flies began to swarm her face mid-speech.

“The flies are very friendly here in Dubbo,” she joked. “We hope you both enjoy your visit to the base.”

Meghan Markle Cameron Spencer/Getty

After her speech, the couple was introduced to a bunch of the Base’s doctors, nurses, and volunteers, stopping at one point to speak to a little girl in the arms of presumably her father. After their interaction, Meghan gave the little girl two flowers.

They were then shown several of the service’s emergency health-related techniques, materials, and supplies while a crowd of people watched from the sides.

During the explanation, Harry and Meghan listened intently and asked questions before going over to greet the public.

Meghan Markle greeting young fans Cameron Spencer/Getty

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Samir Hussein / WireImage

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Cameron Spencer/Getty

A young fan holds up a picture she drew for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Karwai Tang/WireImage

The royal pair finished the ceremony by cutting a ribbon and cake together.

While in the country town of Dubbo, which is located about five hours outside of Sydney, Meghan and Harry will also meet with a local family of cattle and sheep farmers and attend a community picnic in Victoria Park.

Even before Wednesday’s memorable encounter with little Luke, Prince Harry has previously proven that he’s dad material.

Last year, during the Sitting Volleyball Finals of the Invictus Games in Toronto, he entertained a young girl sitting next to him by making faces and offering popcorn to her.

Prince Harry with young girl

Prince Harry with young girl

To kick off their tour on Tuesday, Meghan and Harry attended a welcome reception at Admiralty House where they were given their first official baby gifts by the Governor General Peter Cosgrove and his wife, Lady Lynne Cosgrove.

“That’s so cute, it’s our first baby gift!” Meghan said in PEOPLE’s Facebook Live video, as she received a fluffy stuffed kangaroo (complete with a baby joey!) and fleece Ugg booties.

They also visited the Taronga Zoo before taking a boat ride across Sydney Harbour to the Sydney Opera House, where they were entertained with a rehearsal of Spirit 2018 by the Bangarra Dance Theatre, an acclaimed Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander modern dance company.

Finally, they attended an afternoon reception at Admiralty House, where Harry thanked Australia for the “incredibly warm welcome” they’d received and the “chance to meet Aussies from all walks of life.”

“We also genuinely couldn’t think of a better place to announce the, er, upcoming baby,” Harry said, looking over to Meghan. Appearing slightly nervous, Harry added, “whether it’s a boy or a girl.”