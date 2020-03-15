Meghan Markle, Prince Harry and Son Archie to Spend Time with Queen Elizabeth This Summer: Report

A royal family reunion could happen this summer.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have reportedly accepted an invitation to travel back to the U.K. with their son Archie in the summer to visit Queen Elizabeth during the royal family’s annual trip to Scotland, according to The Sunday Times.

The visit would mark Meghan and Archie’s first-ever trip to Balmoral castle, as last year, the new parents turned down the monarch’s invitation to her Scottish Highlands getaway.

Although the couple is starting a new life in North America as they step back from their roles as senior royals, a friend of the couple recently told PEOPLE that Meghan, Harry and Archie remain “much-loved members of the family.”

“That stuff runs deep. There is an element of working things through,” the friend added.

During their recent trip to the U.K., during which the couple carried out their final round of royal engagements, they were invited to church by the Queen in a sign of the monarch’s support for them.

Meghan and Harry made the trip back across the pond together without their 10-month-old son, who remained behind in Canada amid fears of coronavirus.

The devoted parents, who returned to Canada following the Commonwealth Service on March 9, stayed close to their baby boy by “FaceTiming with him every day,” a source previously told PEOPLE.

Although Meghan and Harry have been living in Canada since they first announced news of their royal exit earlier this year, the pair could also spend time in Meghan’s hometown of Los Angeles over the summer.

“This is what Meghan and Harry have always wanted — to create their own life,” a royal insider recently told PEOPLE. “It’s got to feel like an immense relief to get out of the U.K. and go down their own path.”

“They love being in Canada, but they are looking at houses in L.A. too,” a source previously said. “They’ll likely have houses in both places.”