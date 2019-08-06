See Every Photo That Exists of Baby Archie — from His Royal Arrival to His First 3 Months!

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are loving life as new parents
By Erin Hill
August 06, 2019 11:37 AM

1 of 21

Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire/Press Association via AP

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry stepped out with their newborn son Archie at St. George’s Hall in Windsor Castle (where they had their royal wedding reception!) on Wednesday, May 8, two days after welcoming the new addition to the royal family.

2 of 21

Press Association via AP

The royal baby was quiet and calm as his parents greeted the press.

3 of 21

Press Association via AP

“It’s been the most amazing experience I could ever possibly imagine,” Harry told reporters of fatherhood hours after the baby’s May 6 arrival. “How any woman does what they do is beyond comprehension. But we’re both absolutely thrilled and so grateful to all the love and support from everybody out there. It’s been amazing, so we just wanted to share this with everybody.”

4 of 21

Press Association via AP

Asked what it’s like being a new mom, Meghan said: “It’s magic. It’s pretty amazing. I have the best two guys in the world, so I’m really happy.”

5 of 21

Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire/Press Association via AP

Meghan went on to say that Archie “has the sweetest temperament. He’s really calm.”

Harry then added, “I don’t know where he gets that from!”

6 of 21

Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire/Press Association via AP

“He’s just been a dream,” Meghan said. “It’s been a special couple of days.”

7 of 21

Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

Meghan also acknowledged the family’s admirers, saying, “Thank you everyone for all the well wishes and the kindness. It means so much.”

8 of 21

Press Association via AP

“Parenting is amazing,” Harry said. “It’s only been two-and-a-half days and we’re just so thrilled to have our own little bundle of joy and spend some precious time with him.”

9 of 21

Press Association via AP

“Everyone says babies change so much over two weeks,” Harry said. “We’re basically monitoring how the changing process happens over this next month really. His looks are changing every single day so who knows [who he looks like].”

10 of 21

Press Association via AP

“There’s a little bit of facial hair as well,” Harry joked of his baby’s little face. “Wonderful!”

11 of 21

@SussexRoyal/PA Wire/Shutterstock

In honor of Father’s Day, Harry and Meghan shared a new photo of Archie on their Instagram that shows the proud dad cradling his newborn son in his arms. In an extra sweet touch, Archie can be seen reaching out to grab ahold of one of his father’s fingers.

12 of 21

The new parents shared a sweet photo of Archie from his private christening in July at Queen Elizabeth’s private chapel at Windsor Castle. The new parents chose the location because they “wanted an intimate, peaceful setting in a place with such a special connection to Her Majesty,” a royal source told PEOPLE. 

13 of 21

Sussex Royal/Instagram

The gathering was attended by around 25 close family members and friends, including Meghan’s mother Doria Ragland as well as Prince William and Kate Middleton. Also in attendance were Princess Diana’s sisters Lady Sarah McCorquodale and Lady Jane Fellowes.

14 of 21

Meghan stepped out for the first time publicly with baby Archie for a family playdate with Kate Middleton and her three kids at a charity polo match.

15 of 21

Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

Meghan Markle showed off her new mom style (with very free spirited California vibes!) as she held 2-month-old son Archie.

16 of 21

Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

Prince George wasn’t far from Archie on the royal cousins’ first public playdate. 

17 of 21

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty

Prince Louis was making the most of the playdate, entertaining his aunt and cousin with his cute antics. 

18 of 21

Samir Hussein/WireImage

It was a warm, sunny day, and Meghan mainly stayed under the shade of a tree with her son in her arms.

19 of 21

Samir Hussein/WireImage

“She was doting on him, there’s no doubt about that,” an onlooker told PEOPLE. “She was kissing and stroking him and bouncing him up and down.”

20 of 21

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty

After the match, Harry met up with Meghan and Archie. The family shared a sweet moment during their first public outing.

