Meghan Markle & Prince Harry's Happiest Family Photos
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have said that, with children Archie and Lili, their family is "complete" — see the sweetest moments they've shared with us...
The Sussexes' first holiday card as a family of four was a California-casual affair, with Meghan, Archie and Prince Harry all sporting jeans (Harry's pants even had a hole at the knee!) and mostly going barefoot. The message, which was accompanied by lots of fun visual details, read: "This year, 2021, we welcomed our daughter, Lilibet, to the world. Archie made us a 'Mama' and a 'Papa', and Lili made us a family."
The family's first Christmas card from their home in Montecito featured an illustration of Harry, Meghan, Archie and their pups Guy and Pula, based on a photo taken by Meghan's mom Doria Raglund.
"Archie is really happy, and he has space to run free," a source previously told PEOPLE of their new home. "The house came with a play structure that he'll be climbing in no time."
And back in 2019 when they were choosing their first Christmas card as parents, Meghan and Harry opted for a cheeky (literally — look at those cheeks!) photo of Archie investigating the camera, which was held by her friend Janina Gavankar.
On Valentine's Day 2021, Meghan and Harry announced the impending arrival of baby No. 2 by sharing a relaxed snapshot from their backyard that shows the couple beaming at each other as Meghan cradles her bump.
Lili's arrival has been a very happy addition, friend and makeup artist Daniel Martin told PEOPLE: "They are loving life as a family of four."
Archie also made an appearance in one of the announcement shots, getting a big hug from mom and a smile from dad. The pictures were taken remotely via iPad by photographer Misan Harriman.
"With the tree of life behind them and the garden representing fertility, life and moving forward, they didn't need any direction," Harriman told British Vogue, "because they are, and always have been, waltzing through life together as absolute soulmates,"
For his second birthday (and last as an only child!), Archie's parents shared this cute snapshot of the toddler with a huge bunch of balloons. On the Ellen DeGeneres Show, Meghan revealed that Archie "loves being a big brother," but it took a minute: "Everyone talks about what it's like for the second child, but no one talks about the adjustment for the first child when the second one comes along. So I think they have this moment of, 'Oh, this is fun. Oh, this how it is now.' "
During Meghan and Harry's interview with Oprah Winfrey in March 2021, viewers caught a glimpse of Archie and Meghan playing on the beach with their beagle, Guy. The proximity to nature is one of the reasons Harry says he's glad to be in California with his family. "To have outdoor space where I can go for walks with Archie and we go for walks as a family and with the dogs. You know, we go on hikes or go down to the beach, which is so close," Harry told Oprah.
Harry and Meghan introduced Archie to the world through a series of photos at St. George's Hall in Windsor Castle taken just days after his birth in May 2019.
"It's been the most amazing experience I could ever possibly imagine," Harry told reporters of fatherhood hours after the baby's May 6 arrival. "How any woman does what they do is beyond comprehension. But we're both absolutely thrilled and so grateful to all the love and support from everybody out there."
For her part, Meghan said, "It's magic. It's pretty amazing. I have the best two guys in the world, so I'm really happy."
A few weeks later, Archie joined mom Meghan to cheer dad Harry on during a charity polo match. "As most new parents are, they're just so excited," a source said at the time. "There's something new every day. They're just really happy."
Their South Africa tour in September 2019 provided plenty of family bonding time and tons of prime Archie photos, including photos from a meeting with Archbishop Desmond Tutu. (The baby wore H&M overalls.)
"He likes to flirt!" Meghan revealed on one of their tour stops.
Even then, it was clear Archie would inherit his dad's famous red hair.
A documentary of the family's trip caught this sweet smooch from mom.
Meghan cuddled Archie close while Harry looked on adoringly.
Here, everyone was all smiles.
On Archie's first birthday, his proud parents shared a video to raise money for Save the Children UK. The family's loving dynamic was on display as Meghan read "Duck! Rabbit!" to a very wiggly Archie, while Harry could be heard cheering them on behind the camera.
In June 2021, Meghan's children's book The Bench was released just days after she gave birth to Lili. It was not only inspired by and dedicated to her husband and son, but it also showed Meghan's vision of her "complete" family.
One illustration by Christian Robinson shows two very familiar-looking guys — the ones who make her "heart go pump-pump" — playing with the Sussexes' chickens while a woman walks around the garden with a baby in a sling, evoking the future for Meghan and her daughter.